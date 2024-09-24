Katrina Kaif's trainer shares 5 simple Pilates exercises to deal with menstrual pain, bloating during periods

Periods can be difficult to handle sometimes. On bad days, they cause fatigue, menstrual pain, bloating, and more. However, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala, has some exercises that can help you alleviate these symptoms. Katrina Kaif's trainer shares 5 simple Pilates exercises to deal with period pain.

Say goodbye to menstrual pain and bloating with Pilates

Yasmin Karachiwala took to Instagram recently to share 5 simple Pilates workouts to help with menstrual pain and bloating during periods. She mentioned the exercises in the post and the number of repetitions to follow. They are Articulated Bridge (6-8 reps), Toe Taps (8-10 reps each), Supine Spine Stretch (4-6 reps each side), Single Leg Stretch (6-8 reps each), and Swan (6-8 reps). You can easily do the routine at home. All you will only need is a yoga mat and your workout clothes.

Benefits of doing Pilates during periods

During periods, many of us avoid working out and feel lethargic. However, according to Yasmin, Pilates can be very beneficial during menstruation. She wrote in the post, “[Pilates] helps improve circulation, alleviate cramps, and promote relaxation without being overly strenuous.” She added, “I’ve always found that Pilates helps most of my clients.”

Benefits of the 5 exercises

According to Yasmin, the Articulated Bridge exercise helps ease lower back pain, reduces bloating, and relieves stress.

Meanwhile, Toe Taps promote blood circulation, support pelvic floor health, and improve mind and body connection.

While Single Leg Stretch exercise eases abdominal discomfort, supports digestion and promotes core stability, Supine Spine Twist improves spinal mobility, relieves tension and discomfort, and promotes relaxation.

Lastly, the Swan exercise opens the chest and relieves tension, improves posture, and stimulates abdominal organs.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.