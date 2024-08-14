All about Neeraj Chopra's diet: From snacks to cheat meals to fitness routine, know how the Olympian keeps fit

Neeraj Chopra is one of the most loved athletes of the country. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics javelin throw champion is loved all over the world for his stellar performances. In the Paris 2024 Olympics, Neeraj bagged the silver medal for javelin throw of 89.45 meters – his personal best. Neeraj Chopra follows a strict diet and a fitness routine to stay in shape. However, the athlete occasionally enjoys a serving of golgappa to satisfy his tastebuds. Here’s all that we need to know about his diet, cheat meals and his fitness routine. In the Paris 2024 Olympics, Neeraj bagged the silver medal for javelin throw of 89.45 meters – his personal best.(Instagram/@neeraj____chopra)

Neeraj Chopra’s daily diet:

In sports, the body fat percentage is determined by the kind of sports one participates in. While for bodybuilders, the body fat percentage should be 3-5 percent, for activity sports such as javelin throw, one requires to have 10-10.5 percent body fat. Neeraj Chopra, in an interview with the official website of Olympics, spoke about his diet plan to maintain 10 percent body fat.

“Personally, my morning routine includes a breakfast before training, consisting of fruits, yoghurt, oats, three-four egg whites and two pieces of bread. Additionally, I have juice or coconut water and dry fruits,” said Neeraj Chopra.

For lunch, Neeraj prefers curd, rice, pulses, vegetables, grilled chicken and salad. For a quick snack in between practice sessions, Neeraj likes munching on chia seeds, bananas, dry fruits and fresh juice.

“For dinner, I avoid carbs, opting for vegetables, salads, and various sources of protein. Before bedtime, I have milk, dates, and sometimes jaggery,” Neeraj Chopra added.

Why did Neeraj Chopra become non-vegetarian?

Interestingly, Neeraj Chopra was a strict vegetarian till 2016. However, when he visited the training camp in Portland, USA, the absence of proper vegetarian options made it difficult for him to get his essential nutrients. Hence, he shifted to a non-vegetarian diet. Salmon fish is his recent addition to the diet and is becoming his preferred choice for protein intake.

Neeraj Chopra’s cheat meals:

Neeraj Chopra tries to religiously maintain his weight and diet – however, he loves an occasional cheat meal. His guilty pleasures include churma – a Haryanvi delicacy, and golgappa – a popular street food.

Neeraj Chopra’s fitness routine:

After Neeraj gained 12-15 kilos post Tokyo 2020 Olympics, he cut down sugar completely. His dietitian also cut down his carbohydrate intake and increased his protein intake. Neeraj focused on cardio training and running long distances. He lost two kilos in the first couple of weeks and got leaner with more weight training.

