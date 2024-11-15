Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Katrina Kaif’s trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares her ultimate workout routine to achieve that perfect Bollywood body

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Nov 15, 2024 01:28 PM IST

Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares an inspiring workout with exercises like step-ups, lat pulldowns, and high-incline walks for strength and endurance.

Looking to spice up your fitness routine? Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is here to inspire you. Known for training Bollywood A-listers like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone, Yasmin often shares workout snippets on Instagram to inspire her followers. Recently, she posted a video showcasing her latest workout routine — and it’s just what you need to get your body in shape. So, if you're aiming for that Bollywood physique, keep reading for some fitness tips. (Also read: Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares no-equipment pilates workout to look fabulous this festive season )

Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared an energising workout routine on her Instagram.(Instagram/@yasminkarachiwala)
Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared an energising workout routine on her Instagram.(Instagram/@yasminkarachiwala)

Here's a look at Yasmin Karachiwala's workout routine:

Warmup

Circle kicks – 10 reps on each side

Punching with hops – 30 seconds of alternating punches and hops

Step up with knee up – 10 reps on each leg, alternating

Duck under with punch – 10 reps on each side, performing the duck under while throwing punches

Circuit 1: Strength

SM or KB squat – Perform 20 reps for strength, 15 for endurance, and 10 for power

DB chest press – 20 reps, 15 reps, and 10 reps to target upper body strength

Lat pulldown – 20 reps, 15 reps, and 10 reps to activate the back muscles

Circuit 2: Endurance

Jog for 1 minute – Keep the pace steady to build endurance

Ball transfer for 2 minutes – Transfer a medicine ball from hand to hand to work on coordination and stamina

High-incline walk for 2 minutes – Walk at a high incline to build endurance and target your legs

Circuit 3: Functional (repeat twice)

DB deadlift + clean and press – 15 reps, combining lower and upper body strength

Cable lathi charge – 10 reps on each side to build functional arm and shoulder strength

Bridge with cable pullover – 15 reps to target core, glutes, and upper back

Circuit 4: Core (repeat twice)

SM incline hip lift – 15 reps to activate the lower core and glutes

Sit up and punch – 20 reps, combining core work with upper body movement

Ball jackknife – 15 reps for a full-body core workout, engaging both upper and lower abs.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //