How to know if your belly fat is in safe range? Nutritionist shares hack to find it out with a measuring tape

We will soon be entering a new year. If you plan on being your healthiest version before 2025 kicks off or just want to enter the new year with a healthy mindset, it is important to know how your body is performing. When it comes to reducing weight or looking fit, one of the most concerning factors for many is their belly fat. While you are busy reducing it during your workout routines or with your strict diets, have you ever stopped and wondered if your belly fat is in the safe range or not? A nutritionist has shared an easy hack to know whether your tummy is growing a little too much.

Well, a nutritionist and certified personal trainer, N Murali, took to Instagram to share a hack with which you can find out if your belly fat is within the safe range using a measuring tape.

Is your belly fat within the safe range?

In the video, the fitness coach shared a mathematical equation to find out more about your belly fat. He advised his followers to first take a measuring tape and measure their hips and waist size. “Then, calculate your waist-to-hip ratio. This ratio for men should not exceed 0.9, and for women, it should not exceed 0.85,” he explained in the clip. Therefore, for men, it can be 0.9 or less, and for women, it can be 0.85 or less.

If the ratio is high, it means that your abdomen fat or visceral fat is more than it should have been. According to the fitness influencer, this could lead to the risk of heart disease and diabetes. Therefore, it is important to get this ratio to a normal range.

How to reduce belly fat?

Murali's video suggested a way to know if your belly fat could be harmful to your body. But what next after you have found that the ratio exceeds the number suggested by the fitness coach. You can follow 5 tips suggested by certified fitness and nutrition coach Shitija in an Instagram post. She advised her followers to ditch packaged foods, eat leafy green vegetables, opt for for antioxidant-high foods, and more. Read more about her tips and the workouts you can do to reduce belly fat here.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.