Can warm beverages help in losing weight? Nutritionist shares 5 surprising weight loss tips

Weight loss involves having a healthy diet, practicing calorie deficit and working out. Contrary to popular beliefs, during the weight loss journey, one does not need to give up on their favourite foods, instead they need to be more consistent in being healthy. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer at Alyve Health, said, “When it comes to weight loss, common advice like eating less and exercising more often takes the spotlight. But there are lesser-known strategies that can make a significant difference in your journey. Small, mindful changes often lead to the biggest results.” Also read | 5 worst times to check your weight: No. 3 will shock you The nutritionist shared five surprising habits that can help the weight loss journey.(Pexels)

The nutritionist further shared five surprising habits that can help the weight loss journey:

Prioritise sleep quality over quantity:

Deep, restorative sleep can help weight loss.(Pexels)

While most people know sleep affects weight, the focus is often on duration. Surprisingly, sleep quality plays a bigger role. Poor sleep disrupts hunger-regulating hormones like ghrelin and leptin, leading to cravings and overeating. Optimise your sleep environment by reducing blue light exposure, maintaining a cool room temperature, and sticking to a consistent bedtime.

Increase protein intake at breakfast:

Having protein-rich food for breakfast can keep us satiated.(Pexels)

Protein is often recommended for weight loss, but consuming a high-protein breakfast specifically can have unique benefits. Starting your day with protein-rich foods like eggs, Greek yogurt, or tofu reduces hunger hormones and stabilises blood sugar levels throughout the day, curbing mid-morning and afternoon snacking.

Practice Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT):

Make healthy lifestyle changes. Take the stairs instead of the elevator.(Pexels)

NEAT refers to the calories burned through daily activities other than structured exercise, such as walking while on calls, gardening, or even fidgeting. Boosting NEAT can significantly increase calorie expenditure without requiring extra gym time. For example, take short walking breaks during work or opt for stairs instead of elevators.

Use smaller plates and bowls:

Having food in small bowls and plates can help in weight loss.(Pexels)

This might sound trivial, but studies show that reducing the size of your plates and bowls can help you eat less without feeling deprived. The brain perceives a full plate as satisfying, even if the portion size is smaller, making this a subtle but effective way to cut calories.

Stay hydrated, but not just with water:

Having herbal tea can make us feel satiated.(Pexels)

Hydration is crucial, but warm beverages like herbal teas or broths can help suppress appetite and boost metabolism. Additionally, drinking a glass of water 30 minutes before meals can reduce overall calorie intake by promoting a sense of fullness.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.