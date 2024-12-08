High blood sugar may mess up your IVF results: Diet tips to safeguard your fertility despite diabetes

Did you know, diabetes can affect IVF outcomes due to its impact on hormonal balance, egg and sperm quality and blood vessel health? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nandini Devi, gynecologist, obstetrician and infertility specialist - center head at Indira IVF in Chennai, explained, “For diabetic women, high blood sugar can interfere with ovulation, while in men, it may reduce sperm motility and integrity.” Diabetes and fertility: Unlocking the secrets to successful IVF.(File Photo)

She added, “Poorly controlled diabetes increases the risk of complications, such as miscarriage, congenital abnormalities, and hypertension in pregnancy. Managing blood glucose levels before and during IVF is essential to improve success rates and minimise complications.”

Egg quality and quantity: Diabetes can impact ovarian function, reducing the quality and quantity of viable eggs due to hormonal imbalances. This presents a challenge in retrieving high-quality eggs necessary for successful IVF.

Diabetes can impact ovarian function, reducing the quality and quantity of viable eggs due to hormonal imbalances. This presents a challenge in retrieving high-quality eggs necessary for successful IVF. Embryo quality: High blood sugar levels can also affect the quality of embryos, making them less likely to implant and develop within the uterus.

High blood sugar levels can also affect the quality of embryos, making them less likely to implant and develop within the uterus. Risks of miscarriage and preterm birth: Diabetic women have a higher risk of miscarriage and preterm birth than those without diabetes, largely due to complications related to blood sugar control during pregnancy.

Diabetic women have a higher risk of miscarriage and preterm birth than those without diabetes, largely due to complications related to blood sugar control during pregnancy. Impact on male fertility: Diabetes affects male fertility by reducing sperm quality and motility, which may impair fertilization outcomes during IVF.

Infertility is neither an urban phenomenon nor is it confined only to women.(Shutterstock)

Additional risks: Diabetic women are at increased risk of preeclampsia, a condition characterized by high blood pressure that can lead to complications for both mother and child. There is also a higher chance of congenital anomalies in babies born to diabetic mothers, as well as a greater likelihood of requiring a cesarean section due to potential complications.

Risks and considerations for diabetics

Dr Nandini Devi recommended patients who become pregnant through IVF, to coordinate care between fertility specialists and endocrinologists during pregnancy. She cautioned, “Diabetic patients who conceive through IVF are at increased risk for complications like gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and large birth weight. Coordination between the fertility specialist, endocrinologist, and obstetrician is essential to closely monitor blood glucose, blood pressure, and fetal growth throughout pregnancy. This team-based approach helps manage risks effectively and provides comprehensive support.”

IVF has been helpful even in cases where a natural pregnancy is medically not possible.

Dietary and lifestyle recommendations

To help improve both blood sugar control and fertility outcomes in diabetic patients undergoing IVF, Dr Nandini Devi advised, “A low-glycemic, balanced diet rich in lean proteins, whole grains, and plenty of vegetables is beneficial for managing blood glucose levels. Patients should aim for regular exercise, good sleep, and stress management practices like yoga or meditation, as stress can exacerbate blood sugar fluctuations. Avoiding processed foods, sugary beverages, and alcohol can also improve outcomes.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.