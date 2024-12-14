10 reasons why you are gaining weight despite exercise and healthy diet: Nutritionist lists common mistakes to avoid

Are you trying to lose weight fast? You may be aware that your diet and workout routine and making small changes to your lifestyle can help you see results. Certified fitness and nutrition coach Shitija, in a recent Instagram post, highlighted how you can follow a healthy diet and consistently work out, but still gain weight. Also read | How to burn belly fat fast: Nutritionist shares her top 5 tips for flat stomach How do you know you’re losing body fat if the scale doesn’t show it? Find out.(Unsplash)

She wrote, “You need to share this with someone who is too scared of weighing scale and needs to know this! Women can eat healthy, exercise, and still see a 2-pound (almost 1 kg) increase overnight. Does this happen to you? It’s frustrating, especially when you keep hearing everywhere the ‘calories in versus calories out’ kind of advice. Let me tell you that’s not the whole truth.”

Reasons you are putting on weight

Shitija then listed 10 common causes for the weight gain:

1. High-carb dinner

2. Stress

3. Heavy workout

4. Late dinner

5. Menstrual cycle

6. Poor sleep

7. Need to poop

8. Sodium-rich meal

9. Feeling unwell

10. Weighing at a different time

Shitija also said, “Remember, most of these are due to water retention or inflammation, and not fat. You didn’t eat 7000 calories by accident! But how do you know you’re losing body fat if the scale doesn’t show it?”

Follow these guidelines shared by her:

⦿ Your clothes start fitting differently.

⦿ You’re getting stronger (taking stairs feel easier, weight training improves).

⦿ You see a downward trend in weight over time despite fluctuations.

Shitija added, “Use these tips to track real progress, not just the number on the scale. Stay calm and remember, weight fluctuations are normal!”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.