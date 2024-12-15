Menu Explore
Lose 4 kg in a month: Woman reveals 6 steps that helped her

BySanya Panwar
Dec 15, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Are you trying to lose weight? A woman has revealed her secret to shedding 4 kg in a month with these diet and workout tricks. Check them out.

Social media is flooded with gimmicks and quick ways to lose weight and keep it off for good: cleanses and detoxes to workouts and diets. Now, a London-based fitness blogger, Bulbull Thakker, has shared a post on Instagram about 'how to lose 4 kg in one month' and shared tips that could help you shed those unwanted kilos and finally get in the best shape of your life. Also read | Trying to lose weight but no results? Make sure these 5 foods are never on your plate

Bulbull Thakker keeps sharing glimpse into her weight loss journey. (Instagram/ Bulbull Thakker)
Bulbull Thakker keeps sharing glimpse into her weight loss journey. (Instagram/ Bulbull Thakker)

‘Stick to the calorie budget’

In a post, she said, “It's been a month since I started this 90-day challenge to lose fat and with all the consistency and dedication I've lost 4 kgs in just one month. All the 6 steps that have helped me achieve this are…”

Here's what she said helped her fat loss and weight loss, as she listed her 6 tips:

◉ Build one habit at a time

◉ Build a workout plan and stick to it

◉ Calculate your calorie intake

◉ Stick to the calorie budget and keep your protein intake sufficient

◉ Craving to eat something outside your calorie budget? Drink water!!

◉ Add 30 mins of cardio in your routine!

More weight loss tips and tricks

If you want to lose weight and burn fat 'faster', a fitness trainer has shared his list of dos and don'ts. Fitness trainer Sunil Shetty (@profoundly_m3 on Instagram), who helps dozens of people on their weight loss journeys, recently shared a post titled '8 rules to burn fat fast' explaining eight ways to help with fat loss. He wrote:

  1. Create a calorie deficit

◉ What it means: Burn more calories than you consume.

2. Don't drink liquid calories

◉ Why it matters: Drinks like soda, juices and fancy coffees are calorie-dense but don't fill you up.

3. Exercise at least 3 times per week

◉ Why: Strength training builds muscle, while cardio burns calories.

4. Eat protein at every meal

◉ Why: Protein keeps you full, preserves muscle and boosts metabolism.

5. Fill up on veggies

◉ Why: Low on calories and high in fibre, veggies keep you satisfied.

6. Sleep 7-9 hours per night

◉ Why: Poor sleep increases hunger hormones and reduces fat loss.

7. Increase your daily steps

◉ Why: Walking burns calories and improves overall activity levels.

8. Be consistent and enjoy the process

◉ Why: Fat loss takes time, consistency beats perfection.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

