Lose 4 kg in a month: Woman reveals 6 steps that helped her
Are you trying to lose weight? A woman has revealed her secret to shedding 4 kg in a month with these diet and workout tricks. Check them out.
Social media is flooded with gimmicks and quick ways to lose weight and keep it off for good: cleanses and detoxes to workouts and diets. Now, a London-based fitness blogger, Bulbull Thakker, has shared a post on Instagram about 'how to lose 4 kg in one month' and shared tips that could help you shed those unwanted kilos and finally get in the best shape of your life. Also read | Trying to lose weight but no results? Make sure these 5 foods are never on your plate
‘Stick to the calorie budget’
In a post, she said, “It's been a month since I started this 90-day challenge to lose fat and with all the consistency and dedication I've lost 4 kgs in just one month. All the 6 steps that have helped me achieve this are…”
Here's what she said helped her fat loss and weight loss, as she listed her 6 tips:
◉ Build one habit at a time
◉ Build a workout plan and stick to it
◉ Calculate your calorie intake
◉ Stick to the calorie budget and keep your protein intake sufficient
◉ Craving to eat something outside your calorie budget? Drink water!!
◉ Add 30 mins of cardio in your routine!
More weight loss tips and tricks
If you want to lose weight and burn fat 'faster', a fitness trainer has shared his list of dos and don'ts. Fitness trainer Sunil Shetty (@profoundly_m3 on Instagram), who helps dozens of people on their weight loss journeys, recently shared a post titled '8 rules to burn fat fast' explaining eight ways to help with fat loss. He wrote:
- Create a calorie deficit
◉ What it means: Burn more calories than you consume.
2. Don't drink liquid calories
◉ Why it matters: Drinks like soda, juices and fancy coffees are calorie-dense but don't fill you up.
3. Exercise at least 3 times per week
◉ Why: Strength training builds muscle, while cardio burns calories.
4. Eat protein at every meal
◉ Why: Protein keeps you full, preserves muscle and boosts metabolism.
5. Fill up on veggies
◉ Why: Low on calories and high in fibre, veggies keep you satisfied.
6. Sleep 7-9 hours per night
◉ Why: Poor sleep increases hunger hormones and reduces fat loss.
7. Increase your daily steps
◉ Why: Walking burns calories and improves overall activity levels.
8. Be consistent and enjoy the process
◉ Why: Fat loss takes time, consistency beats perfection.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.