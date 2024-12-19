Woman who lost 7 kg, made 'belly fat disappear' shares 8 things that happen with low sugar intake: Automatic weight loss

Is refined sugar blocking your fitness progress? Leana, who documents her weight loss journey on her Instagram account, fitzyelifts, has spoken about losing 7 kg in 2 months and how her 'belly fat finally disappeared after years of struggling'. In a recent post, she talked about 'what happens when you reduce your refined sugar intake'. Also read | Orry reveals he lost 23 kg with his 'zero sugar' diet Leana shared what happened to her body after reducing her refined sugar intake. (Instagram/ fitzyelifts)

‘This simple change transformed my life’

She said, “Refined sugar is highly problematic because it’s addictive: the more you consume, the more you crave. By making the switch to natural sugars, you’ll gradually break this cycle of addiction. Personally, this simple change transformed my life. Don’t get misled by those who claim that 'you can eat whatever you want as long as you’re in a calorie deficit'. This is technically true but it often comes with challenges like acne, a puffy face, and the feeling of being hungry all the time.”

'Automatic weight loss'

Leana said cutting down on refined sugar from your diet would also lead to 'automatic weight loss'. She said, “Because replacing refined sugar with natural options like fruits is a game-changer and will make you lose weight right away: You’re not just cutting out empty calories (which provide energy but little to no nutrients), you’re also incorporating foods that are more satisfying so this naturally helps you feel less hungry, leading to weight loss effortlessly. If you’ve been consuming a lot of refined sugar and replacing it with natural sugars from sources like fruits, it’s practically impossible not to lose weight.”

So, what are the things that happen if you reduce your sugar intake? According to Leana, there are 8 changes:

⦿ Less mood swings

⦿ Less acne

⦿ More energy

⦿ More defined face

⦿ Less puffy face

⦿ Automatic weight loss

⦿ Less bloating

⦿ Minimised dark circles

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.