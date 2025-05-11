Mother's Day 2025: 5 yoga poses for mothers to recharge and relax

Mother's Day 2025: Mothers work around the clock, with zero off days, whether it’s waking up before the crack of dawn to pack your school lunch or staying up late to tend to you when you're sick. Amid the endless responsibilities of household work, they still find time to surprise you with little gifts or baked goods straight out of the oven. But with all the work of caring for everyone, mothers often may get exhausted, although they will hide it behind a smile. Yoga brings mental clarity.(Shutterstock)

On the occasion of Mother’s Day on May 11, let’s take a moment to encourage mothers to relax and care for themselves. And one of the simplest ways to unwind and relieve stress is through yoga.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saurabh Bothra, certified yoga instructor, CEO and Co-Founder of Habuild, an online program of yoga classes, shared the importance of yoga for mothers.

He explained how mothers face burnout, and emphasised, “Motherhood is a lifelong journey that evolves with each passing year. It’s no wonder so many moms feel emotionally depleted, physically worn out, and mentally overstimulated. The term ‘mom burnout’ isn’t just a buzzword; it’s a lived experience for millions of women. According to surveys, 50% of women experience chronic stress due to work-life imbalance and approximately 22% of new mothers in India experience postpartum depression within two weeks of delivery. And the expectation to do it all ‘perfectly’ only adds to the pressure.”

Importance of yoga

Yoga has a transformative power, which is why many incorporate it into their daily routine as a habit for holistic self-care. Saurabh Bothra elaborated on its benefits, especially for mothers.

He said, “ For moms, yoga offers space to reconnect with the body, regulate emotions, and release tension stored from years of caring for others first. Yoga gently reduces stress by calming the nervous system, lowers cortisol levels, and enhances emotional resilience. Physically, it strengthens the muscles you rely on every day, whether it’s lifting a child or standing for long hours. And importantly, it doesn’t demand perfection; it simply invites presence. Even sleep and energy levels often improve with a consistent yoga practice.”

5 simple yoga poses for mothers

Saurabh shared these yoga poses that mothers can practice in just 10–15 minutes a day:

1. Pelvic tilts

Pelvic tilts help re-engage your core and improve posture.

Lying on your back with knees bent, gently tilt your pelvis upward using your abdominal muscles.

It’s subtle but effective in rebuilding strength.

2. Bridge pose

Bridge pose is another restorative posture.

With knees bent and feet flat on the floor, lift your hips gently, activating your glutes and pelvic floor muscles.

It supports spinal health and boosts circulation.

3. Child pose

Child’s pose is a go-to for physical and emotional relief.

Kneel on the floor, sit back on your heels, and stretch your arms forward. It relieves tension in the back, shoulders, and mind.

4. Cobra pose

It opens the chest and strengthens the spine.

Lying face down, place your hands under your shoulders and gently lift your upper body.

It’s especially helpful for correcting the hunched posture that comes with nursing and carrying babies.

5. Modified plank

Modified plank, with knees on the ground, is a safe way to rebuild core strength.

It gently reintroduces abdominal engagement without straining healing muscles.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.