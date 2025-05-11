Mother's Day 2025: Dietician shares the role of gut health in every mom's journey, recommends 7 essential nutrition tips

Mother's Day 2025: Gut health is one of the main cornerstones of your overall wellbeing. It is closely connected to several other systems, such as the gut–brain axis and the gut–immune axis. Gut health plays a significant role in influencing many functions in your body, including immune response and mental health. So, it is already well known that gut health cannot be neglected. A well-supported gut health with good nutrition can help meet the demands of motherhood.(Shutterstock)

On the special occasion of Mother's Day on 11 May, let's shift the focus to our mothers, who have an exceptional gut feeling when sensing danger, but when it comes to their actual gut health, it often takes a backseat as they prioritise taking care of their families.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Gargi Sareen, Clinical Nutritionist at Sova Health, a full-stack gut health company, explained the importance of gut health in mothers and how it impacts all stages.

Gargi Sareen elaborated on the importance of gut health. She said, “For decades, gut health was primarily associated with digestion and dietary comfort. But recent scientific advancements have uncovered a much broader truth that the gut is a command centre for women’s health. Home to over 100 trillion bacteria, the gut microbiome impacts not just digestion but also immunity, hormone balance, metabolism, and even mental well-being. In fact, up to 70% of the immune system resides in the gut. It’s also where 95% of the body’s serotonin, the ‘feel-good’ hormone, is produced, linking gut function directly to mood and mental health. What does this mean for women? At every milestone, from trying to conceive to postpartum healing and through the transition of menopause, the gut microbiome is working behind the scenes, influencing outcomes.”

Gargi Sareen shared a detailed guide with us on gut health for mothers. It covers how gut health influences each phase of motherhood. The guide also recommended dietary tips.

Here's the guide that the nutritionist shared:

How gut affects different motherhood stages?

A mother goes through a rollercoaster of physical and emotional changes, from pregnancy,childbirth to menopause.(Shutterstock)

Conceiving moms

Studies suggest that gut bacteria help regulate levels of key reproductive hormones like oestrogen and insulin, both essential for ovulation and embryo implantation.

An imbalanced gut can increase systemic inflammation and contribute to reproductive challenges, including PCOS, endometriosis, and irregular cycles.

A mother’s microbiome is passed directly to the baby during birth, shaping the newborn’s gut, immune system, and even future risk for allergies and metabolic diseases. Research from Stanford University shows that infants born vaginally acquire 72% of their initial microbiota from their mothers, highlighting the need for maternal gut health during pregnancy planning.

New moms

Childbirth brings physical, hormonal, and emotional upheaval, and the gut often takes a hit.

Antibiotics administered during delivery, sleep disruptions, stress, and dietary shifts can all impair gut health.

Many new mothers suffer silently through symptoms like constipation, bloating, or persistent acidity. Fissures, often triggered by post-delivery bowel issues, can become chronic if the root cause isn’t addressed.

Poor gut function can also hinder recovery by limiting the absorption of key nutrients like iron, calcium, and B-vitamins, essential for energy and healing.

With up to 80% of new mothers reporting postpartum mood swings, supporting gut health also becomes crucial for emotional resilience, thanks to the gut–brain axis.

For both pregnant and new mothers, gut health is far more than a digestive concern — it plays a central role in energy regulation, immune resilience, mental well-being, and even hormonal balance. During pregnancy and the postpartum period, the demands on a woman’s body are significant. A well-supported gut microbiome can help meet these demands by improving nutrient absorption, regulating inflammation, and aiding recovery.

Menopausal moms

As women enter perimenopause and menopause, declining oestrogen levels affect gut permeability, microbial diversity, and inflammatory response.

A study published in Nature Communications found that postmenopausal women had significantly lower gut microbial richness, correlating with increased fatigue, hot flashes, and weight gain.

Additionally, the gut microbiome helps recycle oestrogen through the estrobolome, a group of gut bacteria responsible for metabolising this hormone.

When the gut is imbalanced, this recycling becomes inefficient, potentially worsening menopausal symptoms and contributing to metabolic decline.

Nutrition tips to stay healthy

Mothers have always taken care of their children's nutritional needs, it's time they look into their own and give their gut the attention. (Shutterstock)

1. Prioritise plant-based fibre:

Fibre is the primary fuel for beneficial gut bacteria.

Including a wide range of vegetables, fruits, legumes, and seeds encourages the growth of diverse, protective microbial strains.

2. Incorporate fermented foods:

Naturally fermented foods like kanji, yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, and pickled vegetables contain live probiotics.

The probiotics in these foods help restore and maintain a healthy microbiome.

3. Choose whole grains over refined carbohydrates:

Whole grains such as brown rice, millets, oats, and quinoa.

They provide essential nutrients and prebiotic fibre that strengthen gut integrity and reduce inflammation.

4. Increase food variety weekly:

Regularly rotating ingredients helps avoid microbial monotony.

A diverse diet encourages the growth of a broader spectrum of beneficial bacteria, which is particularly important during periods of hormonal fluctuation.

5. Limit ultra-processed foods:

These disrupt microbial balance.

Contribute to chronic inflammation.

6. Stay active and hydrated:

Regular movement and water intake support smoother digestion and prevent constipation.

Supports gut motility and microbial balance.

7. Reduce stress:

Chronic stress alters gut motility.

It impairs the gut lining and suppresses beneficial bacteria.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.