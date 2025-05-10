Grow your own probiotics: Ditch fancy diets, try these easy indoor plants at home to improve gut health, boost digestion

Achieving good health does not always require expensive diets or fancy supplements. Often, it starts with something as simple as growing a few ingredients at home. Growing these foods in your balcony and indoor plants could be better than any supplement for gut health.(Image by Pixabay)

This one simple habit can transform your health from home

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Maninder Singh, Founder and CEO at CEF Group, shared, “When you grow everyday essentials like coriander, spinach, mint, or even make basic fermented foods in your kitchen, you are doing more than just putting fresh food on the table. You are supporting your digestive system, strengthening your immunity and taking meaningful steps toward a healthier lifestyle—all naturally and affordably.”

Create a herb plant wall in the kitchen (Shutterstock)

What many people don’t realise is that growing your food at home does not just benefit your body, it also makes a real difference to the environment. Maninder Singh said, “Turning kitchen scraps into compost, avoiding chemical fertilisers and reusing leftover kitchen water to nourish your plants are all small actions, but they add up. These simple choices help reduce waste, save resources, and bring you closer to a way of living that’s both healthy and responsible.”

The secret to immunity and clean eating

These are not big lifestyle changes. They are everyday habits that anyone can adopt and over time, they can spark a bigger shift in the way we live and think. Maninder Singh opined, “When you see food waste as a resource instead of trash, when you choose natural ways to grow your food, you begin to see health and sustainability as two sides of the same coin. It’s not just about what you eat—it’s about how it’s grown, how it affects your surroundings and the small choices you make every day.”

Parsley, mint, chives: Herbs an absolute necessity when it comes to kitchen plants. On the sunny side of your kitchen, you can keep basil and rosemary while on the darker side you can grow fussy herbs such as parsley, mint, and chives.(Unsplash)

Suggesting that you don’t need a large backyard or a farming background, Maninder Singh recommended, “A few small pots on your balcony or kitchen windowsill are enough to get started. The goal is not perfection, it’s progress. It’s about bringing freshness into your meals and awareness into your lifestyle. By growing even a little bit of your food, you gain a sense of control, connection and contribution to your well-being and the planet’s.”

At its core, growing your food is a simple act, but it speaks volumes. It is a reminder that better health does not always come from outside; it can start right at home, with your hands in the soil and your heart in the right place.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.