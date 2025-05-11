Mother's Day 2025: Expert tips to support the mental wellbeing of working, stay-at-home and single moms

Mothers' Day 2025: Motherhood is a symbol of selfless love. Mothers quietly sacrifice their own needs to nurture and care for their families. Mothers often don't rest as they simultaneously manage multiple responsibilities and work without missing a beat, showcasing unwavering dedication. Mothers are the backbone of the family.(Shutterstock)

For every problem, the word ‘mom’ is the first thing that comes to mind, as she seems to have all the answers to your problems, whether it’s finding your lost sock pair or grounding you during life’s biggest storms, breakups, or failures.

But at the end of the day, we tend to forget that our mothers are also human. They are expected to always be available with their problem-solving skills and cater to daily responsibilities, so much so that their own needs, passions, and desires are neglected.

On May 11, Mother’s Day, it’s important to realise that your mother is also more than just a mother that she is a woman with her own needs. With the pressure to be always available at their families' beck and call, their mental health takes a hit.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tonmoy Sharma, Psychiatrist, Founder and CEO of MerlinHealth, shared the importance of mental health in mothers.

He said, “Whether managing a demanding career, caring for children full-time, or doing it all alone, the emotional and mental load mothers carry can feel endless. The pressures to be perfect, the guilt over not doing enough, and the burnout that comes from constantly giving are common feelings, yet they’re often dismissed or internalised. But a mother’s mental health matters, regardless of her situation or role. Remember, mothers aren’t just caregivers. They're human beings, with their own fears, hopes, and exhaustion, their own messy, lovely humanity.”

He further shared a guide on caring for mental health for different types of moms.

Here's the guide Dr Tonmoy shared:

Working moms

Working moms have to balance both home and office.(Shutterstock)

For mothers balancing both work and home responsibilities, life can feel like walking a tightrope. They’re expected to show up fully at work and then be emotionally present at home.

Set clear boundaries. Don't let work spill over into personal time at home. Let your colleague know about the boundaries. Without strong boundaries, burnout creeps in silently. Creating a clear line between work and personal time is vital.

Respecting those limits and mentally ‘unplugging’ after work hours can make a significant difference. Simply keeping your phone on silent for some time when you are with family helps.

Even a few minutes in the day for quiet reflection or rest can be incredibly grounding. Self-care of any kind is also useful.

Ask your partner for help, as parenting is a shared responsibility. This reduces the mental load after work. The responsibilities can be divided, whether by splitting household chores or taking care of the child.

Stay-at-home moms

Stay-at-home mothers are primary caregivers. (Shutterstock)

Primary caregivers, often stay-at-home mothers, may not face the same external demands but carry an internal weight that is just as heavy.

The ongoing emotional availability needed, particularly without respite, can result in quiet burnout.

Rekindling personal interests or creative outlets offers identity beyond caregiving. Make a ‘me time’ for yourself to read, garden or engage in your hobbies. Create a private space for yourself at home, like a reading nook or yoga corner.

Simple daily practices like deep breathing or journaling to help navigate emotional highs and lows.

Create a routine to avoid being overwhelmed by all the responsibilities at home.

It’s easy to become isolated when you are caught up in household responsibilities. Having a support system is important. Every once in a while, go out with friends or family for a change of scenery. You can also connect with other stay-at-home moms who will be able to understand your perspective and support you.

Single moms

Single moms have to handle everything alone.(Shutterstock)

Single mothers face a particularly challenging path. Dealing with parenting, chores, money, and their own emotional health alone is a challenging job and one that should be honoured.

Creating a support structure, no matter how small, can make the task lighter.

Simple affirmations and reminders to themselves can provide emotional support on tough days.

Accepting that perfection isn’t realistic and that "good enough" is often truly enough helps release unnecessary pressure. Set realistic expectations and focus on small wins to get through challenging periods.

Dr Sharma concluded, “Regardless of their unique circumstances, all mothers need to remember that their emotional well-being is not secondary. It is central to their ability to nurture and support others. Taking just 10 minutes alone each day, saying “no” when things feel overwhelming, reaching out to a friend or support group, and allowing rest without guilt are small but powerful steps. When mothers feel stable and supported, their families benefit too. Taking care of your mind and heart isn’t weakness, it’s wisdom. ”

Similarly, Sumanta Kar, CEO of SOS Children's Village, bringing in his expertise, highlighted the profound impact mothers have on nurturing both individuals and communities, the very backbone of society. He said, “Mothers are the first architects of a child's values, resilience, and dreams, laying the foundation for stronger communities and a more compassionate society. Across cultures, they nurture not just families but entire generations, shaping the future through everyday acts of care, guidance, and perseverance. The unconditional love shown and nurturing environment created by a mother enables the child to reach their fullest potential and become the best version of themselves.”