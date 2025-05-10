Mother’s Day 2025: DIY gift ideas to surprise your mom

Mother's Day 2025: On the occasion of Mother’s Day on May 11, make your mom feel special and celebrated for her lifetime of unconditional love and support with the help of something handmade. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with a meaningful store-bought gift, a DIY one carries a personal touch because of the time and effort you have put in. Make the day special by giving her a handmade gift.(Shutterstock)

Remember how your mom would proudly pin up your messy crayon drawings of stick figures, V-shaped birds, and rising sun from mountains on the fridge? That’s the emotion to aim for. It is obvious that no matter what your age, to your mother, you will always be a child who deserves all the love in the world. So channel some nostalgia and enthusiasm, dig into your art supplies, and make a gift for her that will make her smile widely, maybe even tear up a little.

Now, depending on your style, you can gift her a wide array of homemade presents. And by DIY, it doesn’t always have to mean starting from scratch, especially if you’re not an avid artsy person.

Here are some different types of DIY gifts you can give your mom on Mother's Day 2025:

1. Personalised keepsakes

Pick out your mother’s baddie childhood moments to the recent moment where you twinned with your mom (and rocked!) and turn them into something more heartfelt, like a personal keepsake to freeze a special moment in time. It can be a DIY scrapbook, photo collage, an interactive card, a pop-up photo album or even a memory jar filled with handwritten notes reminding her how she is the best person. Ensure you have good printouts of your mom's pictures.

Cool photo scrapbook tutorial:

Mother's Day card tutorials:

Pop-up photo album tutorial:

The above gift ideas are fascinating and easy enough to try.



2. Hobby-centric gifts

If she's a reader, gift her a book and along with it a painted bookmark.(Shutterstock)

Your mother is also a whole person beyond just being your mom. She cared for and nurtured you, but she also has her own passions and quirks that deserve to be celebrated. You can add a few personalised DIY twists to make your gift even more special. If she’s into gardening, paint a quirky terracotta pot, or if she's into reading, you can gift her some books and make a DIY bookmark.

Non-crafts but DIY gifts

DIY doesn’t always have to be about arts and crafts. Don’t let the lack of artistic skills stop you from showing appreciation for your mother.

You can do these: