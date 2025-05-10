Happy Mother's Day 2025: 50 wishes, images, GIFs, messages, greetings and WhatsApp status to share with your mom

Mother's Day 2025: Mother's Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May, and this year, it falls on May 11. It's a heartfelt occasion to honour mothers and maternal figures worldwide. This special day serves as a reminder to express our gratitude, love, and appreciation through thoughtful words, gifts, and acts of kindness. While we dedicate this day to celebrating them, it's a gentle reminder that a single day is never enough to acknowledge the countless sacrifices they've made for us. (Also read: Mother's Day 2025: Here are 5 ideas to make it special for you and your mom ) Happy Mother's Day 2025: Check out heartfelt wishes, images and messages for the amazing moms in our lives. (Canva)

To make this day even more memorable, here are some heartfelt wishes, greetings, and images that you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms.

Happy Mother's Day 2025 wishes

1. Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing woman in my life! Your love and support mean the world to me.

2. To the one who taught me everything I know and loves me unconditionally, Happy Mother’s Day!

3. Wishing you a day filled with love and joy, just as you have filled my life with your warmth. Happy Mother’s Day!

Mother's Day celebrates the love and care of all mothers.(Canva)

4. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who made me who I am. Thank you for all your sacrifices and endless love.

5. Mom, you’re the glue that holds our family together. Have a beautiful Mother’s Day filled with all the love you deserve!

6. To the heart and soul of our family, Happy Mother’s Day! Your love makes everything brighter.

7. Happy Mother’s Day to the queen of our castle! You deserve all the love and happiness in the world.

8. You are the best mother anyone could ever ask for. Wishing you a Mother’s Day as beautiful as your heart!

9. No one can replace you, Mom. You are irreplaceable and truly special. Happy Mother’s Day!

It is observed every year on the second Sunday of May.(Canva)

10. Your love, strength, and wisdom are the foundation of our family. Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mom!

11. Happy Mother’s Day to the one who gave me life, taught me love, and showed me what it means to be strong.

12. Today we celebrate you, Mom! May your day be as beautiful and extraordinary as you are.

13. Thank you for all the love, laughter, and light you bring into my life. Happy Mother’s Day!

14. You are the best part of my everyday. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who means the world to me!

15. Wishing the most wonderful Mother’s Day to the woman who taught me how to love deeply and unconditionally.

Happy Mother's Day GIFs

Celebrating Mother's Day strengthens family bonds.(Giphy)

Moms work every day without asking for anything in return.(IceGif)

A warm hug from mom makes everything better.(Pinterest)

Mother’s Day is a reminder to make her feel special.(Pinterest)

Mother's Day 2025 greetings and messages

16. To the woman who made me who I am today, Happy Mother’s Day! Your love is my greatest gift.

17. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who has always been my rock. Your love and care mean everything to me.

On this day, we thank mothers for their endless sacrifices.(Canva)

18. Thank you for every hug, every word of encouragement, and every lesson. You’re truly the best, Mom!

19. You are not just my mother, you are my best friend, my guide, and my inspiration. Happy Mother’s Day!

20. Mom, thank you for being my constant source of strength. Wishing you a day as special as you are.

21. Your love has shaped me into who I am today. Wishing you a wonderful and well-deserved Mother’s Day!

22. Happy Mother’s Day to the one who has always been my biggest cheerleader. Your support means the world to me.

23. Mom, I hope your day is as amazing as you are. You are truly one of a kind. Happy Mother’s Day!

Children give gifts, cards, and flowers to show appreciation.(Canva)

24. No one has ever loved me as selflessly as you. Thank you for being the best mom ever. Happy Mother’s Day!

25. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who filled my life with love, laughter, and joy.

26. To the woman who raised me with patience, love, and endless care – Happy Mother’s Day!

27. Your strength, love, and wisdom inspire me every day. Wishing you a Happy Mother’s Day filled with joy and blessings.

28. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! Thank you for all the sacrifices you’ve made to make my life better. I love you!

29. There’s no love like a mother’s love. Thank you for always being there for me. Happy Mother’s Day!

30. Mom, you are my hero. May your day be filled with all the love and happiness you deserve. Happy Mother’s Day!

31. You are the reason I believe in love. Happy Mother’s Day to the most beautiful soul in the world.

It’s a special time to express love and gratitude.(Canva)

32. Happy Mother’s Day to the one who always knows how to make everything better, no matter what.

33. Your love is the glue that holds our family together. Wishing you a Happy Mother’s Day, filled with joy and laughter!

34. For everything you’ve done for me, I will be forever grateful. Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom ever!

35. Thank you for being there for me in every way imaginable. I love you, Mom! Happy Mother’s Day!

Mother's Day WhatsApp and Facebook status

36. Happy Mother’s Day! I feel so lucky to have you as my mom. Your love means everything to me.

37. Every day is a gift because of you, Mom. Wishing you a Mother’s Day that’s as amazing as you are!

38. Your love is a gift that I treasure every day. Happy Mother’s Day to the most incredible woman in my life.

Mothers are our first teachers and best friends.(Canva)

39. Wishing the most wonderful mom a Mother’s Day that’s just as special as you are to me.

40. To the woman who has given me everything, thank you for your love and support. Happy Mother’s Day!

41. Happy Mother’s Day! Your kindness and love are a constant inspiration to me.

42. To the one who taught me how to be strong, loving, and kind, Happy Mother’s Day!

43. You’re the heart of our family. Thank you for everything you do, Mom. Wishing you the best Mother’s Day!

44. Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who made me who I am – your love is everything to me.

It’s a day to make moms feel cherished and loved.(Canva)

45. I’m so blessed to have you as my mom. May your Mother’s Day be as amazing as you are.

46. Wishing the happiest Mother’s Day to the woman whose love knows no bounds.

47. Mom, you are my inspiration, my teacher, and my best friend. Have a wonderful Mother’s Day!

48. Thank you for making every day feel like Mother’s Day with your love.

49. Happy Mother’s Day! May your heart be filled with as much love as you have always given me.

50. Mom, you are the reason I smile every day. Wishing you a Mother’s Day full of love and joy!

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.