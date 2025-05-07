Mother's Day 2025: Here are 5 ideas to make it special for you and your mom

Mother's Day 2025: Mothers are the embodiment of unconditional love. From the moment we're born, their care becomes our first sense of safety, wrapping us in warmth and strength. They nurture our dreams, stand by us through every phase of life, and love us without limits. While one day may be set aside to honour them, mothers truly deserve to be celebrated every single day. As we gear up to celebrate Mother’s Day on May 11, here are a few ways to make the day extra special for your mother. (Pixabay)

On Mother's Day, mothers and mother figures are honoured, pampered with gifts, and are loved a little extra for all that they do to make our lives better. As we gear up to celebrate Mother's Day on May 11, here are a few ways to make the day extra special for your mother.

1. Go for a picnic

When was the last time that you and your mom got the entire day off to just chill together? This is the ideal day to drive to a park, carry a picnic basket with your favourite lunch, spread a mat on the grass and just be at leisure.

2. Make a photo album

Mothers preserve all our memories from childhood but often forget to add their pictures to it. This Mother’s Day, gift her a photo album with her milestones. From her day at school to her fun with college friends to her wedding day, curate a special photo album for her.

Bake with your mom.(Freepik )

3. Bake together

What's better than spending a day with om in the kitchen, gossiping with her, sharing laughs and cooking a great meal? Only this time, bake a cake instead and cut it together on Mother's Day.

4. Go for a long drive

Mothers get so busy in the household that they often give up on their dreams and aspirations for others. This Mother’s Day, take your mom out for a long drive, play her favourite songs, and urge her to get back to chasing her dreams. After all, dreams do not see age, they see passion!

5. Spend the entire day together

All that our moms want us is our time and attention. They just want us to be near them and spend some time with them. This Mother's Day, take a day off and spend it with your mom.