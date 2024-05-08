Mother's Day 2024: 10 easy and creative DIY gift ideas that mom will cherish forever

Mother's Day is a global celebration to honour the invaluable contributions and sacrifices of mothers, grandmothers and other maternal figures. Celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May in countries such as India, Canada, Australia and the United States, Mother's Day will fall on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The day serves as a meaningful opportunity to express appreciation and affection towards our mothers, making them feel appreciated and special. Instead of opting for store-bought gifts, consider making heartfelt gifts filled with love and treasured memories. DIY craft ideas are a wonderful way for children to show their gratitude and admiration through thoughtful and imaginative creations. Here are some easy and innovative handmade gift ideas to surprise your mom. (Also read: Mother's Day 2024: From ragi waffles to sattu parathe, 5 heart winning breakfast-in-bed recipes to spoil your mom ) Elevate your Mother's Day celebrations with our curated selection of DIY gift ideas.(Unsplash)

10 DIY Gift Ideas for Mother's Day

1. Scrapbook: Make a memory lane with old pictures, sayings, and other keepsakes that remind you of memorable times you had with your mother. To make it even more unique, add embellishments, stickers, and beautiful papers.

2. Personalised tote bag: Simple canvas tote bags are readily available; all you need to do is purchase one and personalise it with paints or fabric markers to make her smile.

3. Memory jar: Write down some of your favourite moments with your mum on small pieces of paper and keep them in a nice jar. When she needs encouragement and you're not around, she can recall a memory.

4. Handmade card: The card you sent to your mother expressing your gratitude and love for her will be treasured. She will feel precious and heartfelt knowing that you have written down your feelings, even if you cannot tell her in person.

5. Mini photo memory frame: The great cameras on our phones have turned us all into mobile photographers, and that's usually where the pictures stay. Print out your mum's favourite photos and hang them up somewhere she can look at them every day.

6. Hand-painted mug: A personalised mug is a thoughtful and useful gift for any mother. Here is the recipe. Start with a simple ceramic mug, which you can buy for a dollar at the craft store. Use acrylic paint to sketch out your design. You can draw a phrase, paint a pattern or create a unique image. To avoid mess, apply the paint in layers and allow it to dry completely between coats. Once the paint is dry, the mug is ready to use and enjoy.

7. Photo pillow: Is there a family photo she particularly loves? More than one? Use them as inspiration to create a cushion for her to cuddle with at home. Print on linen with a paper backing and feed the images into your home printer.

8. Customised notepad: To keep track of their daily errands, mothers usually need a notepad. Give her a personalised notepad so she can jot down important notes, cards and memorable moments.

9. Cook desserts: Mother's Day is a special celebration, so make her a delicious cake or cookies. You can also strengthen your relationship with your mum by asking her to help you make these treats.

10. DIY jewellery: Create custom jewellery for Mother's Day with DIY charm bracelets or personalised pendants that offer a heartfelt touch that reflects love and appreciation. With simple materials and a dash of creativity, you can create unique pieces that mum will treasure forever.