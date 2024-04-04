Summer pregnancy: Dos and don'ts expecting mothers must follow

Pregnancy during summer season can be challenging for expectant mothers as the hot and humid weather combined with body's slightly raised temperature during this time, can put them at risk of heat-related illnesses. Experts recommend hydration as the key measure to cope with searing summer heat along with comfortable cotton outfits that can keep the body cool. Apart from the daily 7-8 glasses of water, to-be-moms can also include hydrating fruits and vegetables such as cucumber, watermelon and coconut water in their meals. This will not only fulfill the body's increased demand for water but also balance electrolytes that regulate muscle and nerve function and aid in rebuilding damaged tissues. (Also read | Epilepsy and pregnancy: Managing epilepsy during pregnancy and potential effects) Staying indoors in cool surroundings is advised while stepping out in the afternoon hours is a strict no-no to prevent heat exhaustion. (Freepik)

Caution must also be exercised regarding intake of caffeine and sugary beverages as they can sap the energy or make you pile on kilos.

TIPS TO FOLLOW DURING SUMMER PREGNANCY

Pregnant women must adopt specific measures to safeguard their well-being during the summer season, says Dr. Uttara Aiyer Kohli, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Narayana Health City, Bangalore.

Stay cool: Maintain a cool environment by using fans or air conditioning to mitigate the risk of overheating, which can lead to complications such as heat exhaustion.

Hydrating foods: Incorporate foods like watermelon, cucumber, and coconut water into your diet to combat dehydration and replenish electrolytes.

Avoid peak hour sun: Do not step out in the sun, especially during peak hours, and apply sunscreen if you need to venture outdoors.

Pay attention to footwear: Prioritise comfortable footwear to prevent swelling and discomfort, and consider swimming as a low-impact exercise to stay active and cool.

Comfortable clothing: Wear loose cotton garments and avoid synthetic and tight clothing.

Listen to your body: Lastly, heed warning signs such as dizziness, headedness, or excessive fatigue, and promptly seek medical attention if needed,” says

"The expecting mothers are advised to be mindful of their health, especially during the summer months. Firstly, staying hydrated is paramount; ensure you drink plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dehydration. Secondly, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, as overheating can pose risks to both you and your baby. Opt for loose, breathable clothing and seek shade when outdoors. Thirdly, prioritise a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins to support both your and your baby's nutritional needs. Additionally, limit intake of caffeinated beverages and sugary snacks to regulate blood sugar levels. Lastly, consult your doctor for personalized advice and remember to listen to your body's cues for rest and relaxation."

says Dr Rujul Jhaveri, Consultant Gynaecologist, NHSRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai.