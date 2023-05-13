Mother's Day 2023: 6 simple DIY craft ideas for kids to make their moms feel special

Mother's Day 2023: Even though moms are meant to be celebrated every day, Mother's Day is a special occasion to celebrate the love, care and affection that mothers provide. This day gives us an opportunity to express our gratitude and love towards our moms and make them feel special. This year, instead of buying a gift off the shelf, why not make something truly special that is filled with love and memories? Celebrating Mother's Day can be made more special by involving children in the process of creating something unique and heartfelt for their moms. DIY craft ideas offer a perfect opportunity for kids to show their love and appreciation towards their mothers with thoughtful and creative gifts. (Also read: Happy Mother's Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration and campaign against Mother's Day ) DIY craft ideas offer a perfect opportunity for kids to show their love and appreciation towards their mothers. (Freepik )

Mother's Day DIY craft ideas

Aashi Adani, a popular lifestyle content creator, shared with HT Lifestyle, some DIY craft ideas that are easy to make and will bring a smile to your mom's face.

1. Scrapbook: Create a memory lane that is filled with old photos, quotes, and other mementoes that capture special moments with your mom. You can use decorative papers, stickers, and embellishments to make it even more special. Trust me no other gift can be more special than your efforts!

2. Personalized tote bag: You can easily purchase a plain canvas tote bag and use fabric markers or paints to create a personalised design that will remind her of yourself. Your mom can use this bag for groceries, or anything else she needs to carry.

3. Personalised recipe book: You can create a personalised recipe book that is filled with all your mom's favourite recipes. I’m sure she’ll feel special to know that you appreciate her cooking and remember her efforts. You can also include handwritten notes and anecdotes that are associated with each recipe.

4. Homemade spa kit: You can go for a homemade spa kit filled with DIY bath salts, body scrubs, and face masks. With all the love she showers on us, she will love pampering herself with these relaxing treats.

5. Memory jar: Write down some of your favourite memories with your mom on small pieces of paper and place them in a beautiful jar. She can pull out a memory whenever she needs a pick-me-up and you aren’t around her!

6. Handmade card: If you’re not able to make any of these, mentioned above, a good old-school handmade card will do the job. Your mom will love the card that expresses your love and appreciation for her. Sometimes we can’t express our feelings to them directly, so writing them down will make her feel heartfelt and special.