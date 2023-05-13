Mother's Day 2023: Inspiring quotes by famous authors, poets to celebrate motherhood

Mother's Day is a special occasion to express love, gratitude, and appreciation for the amazing women in our lives. From nurturing us in our earliest days to cheering us on throughout life's ups and downs, mothers have a special place in our hearts. Whether it's through gifts, messages, or spending quality time together, we take this day to honour the sacrifices and unconditional love of our mothers. This day is a reminder of the immeasurable impact that mothers have on our lives and society as a whole. It is a celebration of their selflessness, resilience, and unwavering support that has shaped us into who we are today. Mother's Day is a reminder of the immeasurable impact that mothers have on our lives and society as a whole.(Pexels)

We've compiled some of the most inspiring and heartwarming quotes about mothers from famous authors. These quotes beautifully capture the essence of motherhood and the profound impact that mothers have on our lives. So, let's take a moment to reflect on the amazing women who have influenced us and celebrate their love and devotion this Mother's Day. (Also read: Happy Mother's Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration and campaign against Mother's Day )

Mother's Day 2023 quotes

"A mother's arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them." - Victor Hugo

"All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother." - Abraham Lincoln

"God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." - Rudyard Kipling

"A mother's love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path." - Agatha Christie

"There is no role in life that is more essential than that of motherhood." - Elder M. Russell Ballard

"A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts." - Washington Irving

"The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness." - Honoré de Balzac

"Mothers can look through a child's eyes and see tomorrow." - Reed Markham

"A mother is not a person to lean on, but a person to make leaning unnecessary." - Dorothy Canfield Fisher

"Motherhood is the greatest thing and the hardest thing." - Ricki Lake