Happy Mother's Day 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, quotes and greetings to make your mom feel special on May 14

Mother's Day is marked annually on the second Sunday of May. This year, it falls on May 14. Mother's Day honours the maternal figures in our life - our mothers, aunts, grandmothers, sisters or any other person who fulfils the role (it can be your father, grandfather, brother or friends). Traditionally, children celebrate their mothers on this day by spoiling them silly with adorable gifts, helping them with their chores, or planning the day with activities their mother loves. Spouses also spoil their partners silly by buying them gifts and thanking them for all they do to make their lives harmonious. However, Mother's Day is not just about celebrating women only for a day. It also signifies recognising all their sacrifices to make our lives easier, honouring them with love, care and respect, and treating each day like Mother's Day. Happy Mother's Day 2023 best wishes, images, messages, quotes and greetings. (HT Photo)

So, if you have planned a special surprise for your mother on May 14, you can make it extra special by sending them wishes on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Check out our curated list of wishes, images, messages, greetings and quotes to share with your mom.

Mother's Day 2023 Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Quotes and Images:

Your patience and tenderness with this family are unmatched. We certainly know that we are blessed, and the world does too. Happy Mother's Day, Mom.

"Mothers are like glue. Even when you can't see them, they're still holding the family together." - Susan Gale

It's my time to tell you how fortunate and special I am to be blessed with a mother as caring and loving as you. Wish you a Happy Mother's Day.

Sending all the love to my superhero and the number 1 problem-solver in my life. I hope you have a great day, Mom. Happy Mother's Day.

"My Mother: She is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her." - Jodi Picoult.

I'm proud to be your kid. You're the best mom in the world, and I'm thankful for you every day. Happy Mother's Day.

In your arms, you held us. Little did we know that you gave us the greatest treasure that will never fade in our hearts - your love. Happy Mother's Day, mom.

"When you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know." - Mitch Albom.

Mom, I hope you relax and enjoy today just like you deserve! Happy Mother's Day.

Today the world celebrates you, but in this family, we celebrate you every day. Thanks for being the best mom a person could ask for. Happy Mother's Day.

"My mother is a walking miracle." – Leonardo DiCaprio.

Mom, mama, mama bear, bestie, superwoman - am I missing any of your other titles? Happy Mother's Day to the best person in our lives.

Mom, thank you for being my anchor in this stormy sea of life. I love you and don't know where I'd be without you. Happy Mother's Day.

"Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mum taught me." – Lady Gaga.

Thank you for always being right by my side. I love you, Mom! I don't know what I'd do without you. Happy Mother's Day.