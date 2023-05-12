Mother's Day 2023: 10 heartfelt ways to tell your mother you miss her

Mother's Day is just around the corner and it is a perfect occasion that provides us with the opportunity to show our love and appreciation for the women who have had a profound impact on our lives. It's a day to celebrate the hard work, sacrifices, and endless love that mothers provide us with throughout our lives. However, sometimes circumstances prevent us from being able to be physically present with our mothers on this special day, and we find ourselves missing them more than ever. Whether you're living far away from your mother or you've lost her, expressing your feelings of missing her is a way to honour the special bond you share. (Also read: Mother's Day 2023: Unique and thoughtful gift ideas for your mother ) Mother's Day is a chance to express love and appreciation for the women who impact our lives.(Freepik )

Here are ten ways to tell your mother that you miss her and help you make this Mother's Day a memorable one.

1. Call her: The simplest way to tell your mother that you miss her is to pick up the phone and call her. It may seem like a small gesture, but hearing your voice and knowing that you are thinking of her will mean a lot to her.

2. Write a letter: If you can't be with your mother on Mother's Day, consider writing her a letter. Pour your heart out and tell her how much she means to you and how much you miss her.

3. Send her a care package: Put together a care package filled with things that your mother loves, such as her favourite snacks, books, or movies. Include a heartfelt note telling her how much you miss her.

4. Plan a visit: If you live far away from your mother, consider planning a visit to see her. Even if it's just for a few days, spending time with her will mean the world to her.

5. Send flowers: Surprise your mother with a bouquet of flowers on Mother's Day. Include a note that tells her how much you miss her and how much you love her.

6. Share memories: Reminisce about happy memories you've shared together. Tell your mother how much those moments meant to you and how much you miss them.

7. Cook her favourite meal: Surprise your mother by cooking her favourite meal. Set the table with her favourite dishes and take the time to enjoy a meal together, even if it's over video chat.

8. Record a video message: Record a video message for your mother telling her how much you miss her. It will be a wonderful surprise for her to receive on Mother's Day.

9. Create a photo album: Put together a photo album of all your favourite memories with your mother. Include pictures of the two of you together, along with notes about what those moments meant to you.

10. Send a gift: Send your mother a thoughtful gift that shows her how much you miss her. It could be anything from a piece of jewellery to a new book to a cosy blanket. Just make sure to include a note telling her how much you love and miss her.