Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Mother's Day 2023: 8 wonderful surprise ideas to plan for your mom on Mother's Day

Mother's Day 2023: 8 wonderful surprise ideas to plan for your mom on Mother's Day

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
May 13, 2023 12:08 PM IST

Mother's Day is on May 14. Here are some unique and amazing surprise ideas to make your mom feel special on this wonderful day.

Mother's Day is almost here. This year, it falls on May 14, Sunday. It's the day to celebrate that extra-special lady in your life - whether it's your mom, grandma, sisters, step-mom, mother-in-law, the mother of your children or the maternal figures in your life. These incredible women shape our lives, teach valuable life lessons, and make us who we are. We know how difficult it can be to find just the right gift for someone this spectacular. So, we decided to find unique and wonderful surprises for you to plan on Mother's Day to make the women in your life feel special.

Mother's Day 2023 wonderful surprise ideas for your mom. (Pexels)
Mother's Day 2023 wonderful surprise ideas for your mom. (Pexels)

(Also Read | Happy Mother's Day 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, quotes and greetings to make your mom feel special on May 14)

Surprise Ideas To Plan For Your Mom On Mother's Day

Start The Day With Breakfast In Bed

Surprise mom with a bed-in-breakfast on the morning of Mother's Day. (Pexels)
Surprise mom with a bed-in-breakfast on the morning of Mother's Day. (Pexels)

There's nothing more special than starting your day with your close ones going the extra mile to make you feel special. And a scrumptious gourmet-style bed-in-breakfast fits the bill on Mother's Day. Find out your mother's favourite breakfast or a dish she is craving. Then, stock up the cupboards and get up early to cook up a storm. Don't forget to find a nice tray and deliver breakfast on your best tableware with a steaming hot cup of her favourite brew.

Make A Scrapbook Of Your Memories

Go down memory lane and pick out your mother's favourite pictures and document her journey - her childhood, school and college days, special moments with you and your family, and more - inside a scrapbook. You can even give it a special name that holds some significance for your mom.

The Good Ol' Fashioned Flowers

Gift your mom flowers on Mother's Day. (Pexels)
Gift your mom flowers on Mother's Day. (Pexels)

If you're not in the same city as your mother, you can't go wrong with some good ol' fashioned flowers delivered to her doorstep. You can make it extra special by ordering a cake, her favourite food from her favourite restaurant, or some unique jewellery with flowers.

Write A Heartfelt Letter Or Poem

Many of us don't let our mothers know nearly as often as we should how much she means to us. Mother's Day is the perfect time to write a heartfelt letter or poem to express your love. She'll treasure it forever.

Surprise Her With A Gift She Always Wanted But Never Got For Herself

Fulfil your mother's wishlist on Mother's Day. (Pexels)
Fulfil your mother's wishlist on Mother's Day. (Pexels)

Everyone has a wishlist, and so do our moms. Find out what your mother has always wanted - jewellery, a favourite skincare item, a book, a gardening tool, a course she always wanted to study or more. Surprise her with the gift on the morning of Mother's Day, and she will be pleasantly surprised.

Take Up A Project Or Join A Class

Our mothers love spending time with us more than anything else. So, this Mother's Day, take up a project with her or join a class to spend quality hours together. If she likes gardening, plant a herb garden with her. If she loves pottery, join a weekend class.

Plan a Weekend TV Series Binge

Plan to binge watch a TV series on the weekend. (Pexels)
Plan to binge watch a TV series on the weekend. (Pexels)

Extend the Mother's Day activities with a re-watch of her favourite show. You can even commit by starting a new series your mother was looking forward to seeing.

Help Tackle Her To-Do List

Some moms may crave time away from household responsibilities on Mother's Day, while others may want nothing more than a helping hand. If there's something Mom has been putting off - like organising the closets or getting supplies - use the day as an opportunity to help cross it off her to-do list.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mother's day festivals of india lifestyle mother + 2 more
mother's day festivals of india lifestyle mother + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out