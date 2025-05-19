Justin Bieber kisses Hailey Bieber, quashes split rumours with cosy date night. Fans call them ‘couple goals’

Singer Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been grabbing headlines due to their personal life. Rumours about a strain in the couple’s relationship have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time. However, the couple shut down the speculation with a PDA-filled post from their date night at Game 7 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers. (Also Read: Hailey is over Justin Bieber amid marital woes, says expert: Something ‘bigger than just a fight’) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber enjoy a romantic date.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber enjoy a romantic date night

Justin and Hailey were seen cheering for the Toronto Maple Leafs at Game 7. They enjoyed a cosy date night while sitting right behind the Leafs’ bench at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. Later, Justin took to Instagram and shared some adorable pictures from his date with wife Hailey, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over their chemistry.

One of the pictures showed Justin and Hailey sharing a romantic kiss. In some of the photos, Hailey couldn’t take her eyes off Justin and looked at him with love in her eyes. The two were seen walking hand in hand and cosying up to each other as they posed for the photos. Their wide smiles while being with each other hinted at a fun date night.

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost Game 7 to the Panthers. Speaking about the game, Justin captioned his post, “I don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been obsessed with the Leafsssss. This year we made it farther than we have in so long and I’m happy about that. I can be patient ’cause I know this is the team to do it.”

Fans react to Hailey and Justin's PDA-filled pictures

Fans were delighted to see them happy together. One of the comments read: “I hope all these smiles and positive energy make headlines.” Another fan wrote: “Him and her against the world.” A third commented: “The look of love.” Others chimed in with: “Couple goals” and “You look so good together.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber divorce rumours

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 and welcomed their first-born, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year. However, rumours about trouble in paradise began after fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on social media for a brief period. Justin later clarified that his account had been tampered with. There were also reports suggesting Hailey was experiencing difficulties in the marriage. An insider told The US Sun, “Hailey’s been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage. She loves him madly, but he’s a loose cannon,” claiming that the couple were heading for divorce. However, Justin and Hailey continue to share love-filled posts on social media amid the buzz.