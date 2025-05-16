Justin Bieber's rep finally breaks silence on whether he was victim of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Ever since Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faced the music over sexual assault allegations and ‘freak off’ parties, many on social media were worried for Justin Bieber, who was only 15 when Diddy entered his life. A TMZ report claims that his spokesperson and sources close to him have now cleared the air that Justin is not one of Diddy’s victims. (Also Read: Cassie Ventura says Diddy forced her into ‘freak-off’ on her 29th birthday: ‘I just gave up’) Justin Bieber has never been abused by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, said sources close to the Canadian singer.

Justin Bieber not Diddy’s victim

Multiple sources close to Justin told the publication that ‘nothing untoward’ happened between Diddy and him, adding that ‘Diddy never sexually or otherwise abused Bieber’. The sources also claimed that Justin's public appearances with Diddy were ‘performative’ and that the Canadian singer never had a relationship with him. However, it was pointed out that he was ‘friends’ with Diddy’s sons, Quincy and Justin Combs.

Justin’s rep also confirmed to the publication that Justin was not one of Diddy’s victims and said, “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

Why fans were worried for Justin

Fans were worried for Justin once they dug out old interviews and interactions between them that, in hindsight, felt suspicious. Justin and Diddy appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2011, when Justin was 17, when the accused rapper-record producer said that Justin “knows better than to be talking about things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television.”

In 2009, Diddy told Justin, “As soon as you turn 16, I'm gonna let you rock this car.” In the past, the publication notes, Diddy had also said that he couldn’t reveal what they do when they hang out together, calling it a ‘15-year-old’s dream’. He also reportedly said, “For the next 48 hours, he's with me and we're gonna go buck full crazy.”