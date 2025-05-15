Cassie Ventura says Diddy forced her into ‘freak-off’ on her 29th birthday: ‘I just gave up’

Casandra “Cassie” Ventura claimed in her bombshell testimony that Sean “Diddy” Combs ruined her 29th birthday by forcing her into a “freak-off,” New York Post reported. (FILES) Sean P. Diddy Combs with Cassie Ventura at the premiere of The Perfect Match in Los Angeles on March 7, 2016. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)(AFP)

Cassie Ventura details how Diddy ruined her 29th birthday by forcing her into a ‘freak-off’

“I told him I wanted to stay out and celebrate with my friends. In my mind, I didn’t want to have the burden of doing that that night,” Ventura said of Combs while testifying at Manhattan federal court.

The 38-year-old R&B singer told jurors that at the time she and Combs had gone to the Blind Dragon club in West Hollywood for karaoke with her friends, but he “pulled me out” of the event “so many times that I just gave up,” per the outlet.

Ventura and Combs then went to attend a “freak-off,” the disgraced rapper's infamous “drug-fueled sex parties.” In her testimony on Tuesday, the Me&U hitmaker described graphic instances from the party.

“Sometimes Sean, he himself or the escort, would urinate on me,’’ Ventura revealed, adding that a male prostitute once urinated in her mouth, causing her to “choke.”

She also detailed how the music mogul would mercilessly beat her. “He would be violent with me, his look would just change over, he would just become a different person,” she said of Combs.

“He would just become a different person. I wouldn’t know what would happen,’’ Ventura went on, adding, “The best way to describe it is, his eyes just go black. The version that I was in love with is no longer there.”

Elsewhere in her testimony, Ventura confessed that she initially agreed to participate in the “freak-offs” to make him happy. “If it was something Sean wanted to happen, it was going to happen. There wasn’t another way around it.”