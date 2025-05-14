Spring Breakers 2: Bella Thorne to star in sequel for cult classic

Spring Breakers 2 is officially a go! The sequel to Harmony Korine's 2012 film starring Bella Thorne was first reported by Variety on Wednesday. The producers of the original feature have teamed up for the upcoming movie, which will be directed by Matthew Bright. Spring Breakers 2 will star Bella Thorne (X)

Titled Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain, the film will revolve around a new generation of young partygoers and is described as “a bold new ride for Gen Z.” Alongside Thorne, Ariel Martin, Grace Van Dien, and True Whitaker will be part of the lead cast. Meanwhile, the cast for the original film included James Franco, Selena Gomez, and Vanessa Hudgens.

“When their trip explodes out of control, they’re forced to outrun the chaos they’ve created,” the synopsis for the film reads, per the outlet. Capstone Studios will be serving as financiers, while Capture’s Ella Field, Asia Muci, Emilie Barra and Nathan Wang will head the global sales.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Christian and Capture on Spring Breakers – Salvation Mountain and excited to keep exploring bold, new, disruptive stories around that wild, fever-dream of youth,” producers Chris Hanley and Jordan Gertner told the outlet. “The desire for Spring Break to go on forever is something we’ve never let go of.”

Fans excited for Spring Breakers 2

Shortly after the sequel was confirmed, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions. “Spicy sequel incoming, can't wait for the chaos!,” one fan wrote on X. “bella thorne and grace van dien!!! the best cast frfr,” a second user added, while another fan chimed in, “Winning cast.”