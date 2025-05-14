Tom Cruise addresses dangerous Mission: Impossible stunts, says he's ‘never’ feared ‘the unknown’

Tom Cruise opened up about his mentality while performing dangerous stunts on Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood veteran made a surprise appearance during a masterclass, during which Christopher McQuarrie discussed the evolution of the “competitive” film business, Variety reported. US actor and producer Tom Cruise poses during a photocall for the film "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 14, 2025. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP)(AFP)

Tom Cruise opens up on the mindset he has while filming dangerous stunt scenes in Mission: Impossible

“I’ve always felt, you know, I don’t mind kind of encountering the unknown, and I like the feeling,” Cruise said while discussing his famed stunts in the Mission: Impossible franchise. The latest instalment of the action film series is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which will hit the theatres on May 23.

Also Read: Demi Moore had this unusual demand before filming bikini scene in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Cruise went on to say, “It’s just an emotion for me. It’s something that is not paralyzing. It doesn’t bother me,” adding, “I enjoy any endeavor in life. People can be afraid to do something, and I’m like, ‘OK, I want to.’ I don’t mind kind of confronting it and going in … People can be quite frightened about the unknown, and I never have been.”

Elsewhere during the masterclass, the Top Gun star dodged the question about the MI series' future, saying, “I’d rather just people see it and enjoy and we’ve had an amazing time doing it and it’s been a lot of fun and I just want you all to enjoy it.”

Also Read: Bella Hadid admits to struggling with self-confidence, faking smiles at work: ‘I’m a skeleton’

“Enjoy this and know everything is the culmination has come to this moment right now,” the Jack Reacher star went on. Meanwhile, McQuarrie said of Cruise that his only competition is “himself,” adding that “he understands, and together we understand, that nobody wins unless everybody wins.”