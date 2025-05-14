Demi Moore had this unusual demand before filming bikini scene in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle

Demi Moore was particular about one thing before filming a bikini scene in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle. During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, the 62-year-old revealed that she learned about the iconic scene just three weeks before shooting. US actress Demi Moore attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Demi Moore reveals the only request she had before filming iconic bikini scene in Charlie's Angels

“All I remember is begging them not to shoot my butt. I don’t know why that was my obsession,” Moore told host Drew Barrymore, who co-starred with her in the 2003 action film alongside Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

She went on to explain that due to the short period of notice, she had no time to overthink about the role. Instead, she was forced to “compartmentalise.”

“You know, he called me to start shooting [in] three-and-a-half weeks,” Moore said of director Joseph McGinty Nichol. “And I had no time to think about what I looked like, which was almost better,” she confessed.

Barrymore was shocked by the revelation as she expressed her disbelief at how the G.I. Jane star was able to achieve the feat. “No one can do in three weeks what you showed up with. So you were clearly good to go,” she told her former co-star.

“Like there's no magic wand that gets you to that in three weeks. I've done a three-week diet. I didn't end up there,” the 50-year-old added. Meanwhile, the Songbird actress shared that she was surprised by the attention she got for filming the bikini scene at the time.

Moore explained that she “was not prepared for the focus that happened from it.” “I had no idea the amplification, ironically, that was specifically tied to my age,” Moore, who had just turned 40 while shooting the scene, added.