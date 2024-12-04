Ariana Grande fights back tears as Drew Barrymore surprises her with ‘original’ Glinda's wand

Ariana Grande was left emotional by Drew Barrymore's sweet gesture during her appearance on the Charlie's Angels star's talk show. In a pretaped clip set to air Thursday, the 31-year-old singer fought back her tears when the actress surprised her with a special prop from the original Wizard of Oz film. Ariana Grande fought back tears as Drew Barrymore surprised her with the original Glinda's wand

Ariana Grande left emotional by Drew Barrymore's sweet gift

The We Can't Be Friends singer recently stopped by the Drew Barrymore Show as part of a promotional run for her latest film, Wicked. “I have something that’s extremely exciting and special. It was owned by the Smithsonian,” the talk show host said before presenting Grande with the special prop.

Upon hearing Barrymore's words, a wide-eyed Grande queried, “What are you talking about?” The 49-year-old actress went on to say, “And now it’s owned in private hands, but for the purposes of our sit-down, they loaned it to us,” adding, “Um, bring out the original Glinda wand, please?”

Realising what was happening, the Thank U Next hitmaker let out a gasp, covering her mouth with her hand. As a staffer handed the pop singer the long silver wand topped with a rhinestoned star, Barrymore exclaimed, “Thank you, angel!”

A visibly emotional Grande thanked the staffer before carefully examining the prop from the 1939 musical film. Seemingly still in disbelief, the Positions singer asked Barrymore, “Are you serious right now?” to which she just smiled and nodded.

Grande then pretended to leave the show by abruptly standing and jokingly telling the audience, “Thank you, guys! It’s been fun! Bye!” Taking her spot next to Barrymore, she asked her, “Like, how did you even pull this off? Oh my God, did you break in?”

“I have to give credit to everyone on this show because, literally, we were so excited about you coming here. We were like, ‘OK, let’s get the wand!'” the Big Miracle actress explained before confirming to the audience that it was indeed the “original” Glinda's wand.