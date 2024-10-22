Pamela Anderson, Drew Barrymore and Valerie Bertinelli go makeup-free on TV, here's why

Pamela Anderson has reportedly inspired Drew Barrymore and Valerie Bertinelli to go makeup-free. In a preview of the Tuesday, October 22 episode of The Drew Barrymore show shared on social media, Barrymore, 49, and Bertinelli, 64, flaunted their no makeup looks alongside Anderson, 57. Anderson has been attending events barefaced since Paris Fashion Week in September 2023. Pamela Anderson, Drew Barrymore and Valerie Bertinelli go makeup-free on TV (thedrewbarrymoreshow/Instagram)

"I really think you own this space. I think you're the pioneer of what we're certainly doing here today," Barrymore tells Anderson in the beginning of the video.

"Isn't it freeing? Doesn't it feel free? I feel free. I mean, it's taken a while too; I've had my little, you know, journey with it, but we all are our own worst critics," Anderson says, and then explains why she started going out makeup-free.

‘I feel so empowered and so free’

"I was at Paris Fashion Week and decided [if] I was just going to a fashion show, I didn't need to compete with anybody. Like, why am I wasting three hours in a makeup chair when I have these beautiful Vivian Westwood clothes on," she adds. “And I didn't realize anyone would even notice. So then, when people started coming up to me and talking about it, I thought, 'Well, this is a great message.' You know, to really peel it back and find out who I was again. I wanted to remember who I was.”

Anderson then goes on to tell Bertinelli and Barrymore that she felt as though she "played characters" all her life. "It just hit me a couple of years ago, and I was like, you know, just shaking my head, going, 'Who am I?' You know, and that's when I went home into my garden and started planting things and getting into nature and going back to the trees that knew me since birth," she says. "I bought my grandmother's property and renovated it, and I just started taking it all back. And then started peeking out without makeup. And then I started realizing, 'Oh, I feel great as me.’”

She tells Barrymore and Bertinelli, "This is the best time in my life."

"I feel so empowered and so free and so excited about life again," she adds. The video ends with Barrymore taking her hair extensions out.