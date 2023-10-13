‘Powerful message for women’: Scarlett Johansson hails Pamela Anderson's no makeup look

Scarlett Johansson is all praise for Pamela Anderson for rejecting popular beauty standards and walking down the path of accepting her natural looks sans makeup. Scarlett Johansson(REUTERS)

Recently, 56-year-old star Anderson attend Paris Fashion Week without makeup. In an interaction with Popsugar, Johansson hailed Anderson's decision as a powerful message for women.

“I think it is definitely different to see somebody that’s in the public eye, a woman in the public eye, go to a fashion show or big event with no makeup on. It’s just very different from what we’re used to,” said Johansson.

“It’s a powerful message for women to see that, whether they follow suit or whatever the effect is, in the zeitgeist. It’s powerful for women to see other women rejecting standard beauty norms,” she added.

Anderson's makeup free look has stirred quite a storm. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram to applaud the model for breaking stereotypes. Curtis hailed Anderson's actions as the start of a "natural beauty revolution".

"THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN! @pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures, and and and, this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion," posted Curtis on Instagram.

ALSO READ| Ryan Reynolds opens up on mental health, says his ‘little rituals’ keep him ‘grounded’

Meanwhile, Anderson spoke to Vogue France and provided insight into how the makeup free look came along during her attendance at the Paris Fashion Week.

“I didn’t come to Paris Fashion Week and think ‘I’m not going to wear any makeup,’” said the supermodel.

“Something just came over me and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes and I thought, ‘I don’t want to compete with the clothes.’ I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room,” explained Anderson.