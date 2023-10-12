Ryan Reynolds opens up on mental health, says his ‘little rituals’ keep him ‘grounded’

In recent years, mental health has emerged as one of the most discussed topics across various fields of work in the world. From film stars to sportspersons to doctors, people have become very outspoken about the importance of mental health. Numerous true stories of dealing with depression, anxiety etc. have been shared, giving fans a glimpse of what goes on behind the curtains in the world of glam and stardom. Ryan Reynolds (Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds has opened up about how he deals with mental health. In an interaction with Page Six, the Deadpool star answered the question about how he manages his mental health, Reynolds said, “Not always great, to be honest.”

“I certainly have my own little rituals and those kinds of things that help me stay grounded and keep my mind from spinning out of control,” he added.

“Sometimes I’m really good at it, sometimes I’m not,” he added further.

During the interaction, Reynolds highlighted that in order to overcome mental health challenges, he meditates.

“I tend to overbook myself when I’m spiralling that way. I’m sort of aware of that stuff and I manage it as well as you can,” said the 46-year-old star.

Reynolds has been vocal about his anxiety issues in previous interactions as well. In May 2021, he talked about it in detail and highlighted the need to open up on the matter.

"I know that when I felt at the absolute bottom, it's usually been because I felt like I was alone in something I was feeling. So I think when people talk about it, I don't necessarily dwell on it or lament on it, but I think it's important to talk about it. And when you talk about it, it kind of sets other people free," Reynolds had shared.

Recently, Reynolds was seen in great spirits as he attended the NFL game between Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1. He enjoyed the event in the presence of his wife Blake Lively and singer Taylor Swift.