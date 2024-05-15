Wicked trailer: Ariana Grande shines as Glinda, sings Defying Gravity with Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba

Universal Pictures unveiled an all-new trailer for Wicked movie starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Wednesday. The two-part movie adaptation of Wicked the Musical is helmed by Jon M. Chu, known for directing popular films like Crazy Rich Asians and the Step Up franchise. Produced by La La Land's March Platt, the upcoming musical film's trailer shows Grande's Glinda and Erivo's Elphaba singing Defying Gravity. Universal Pictures unveils all-new trailer for Ariana Grande-led 2024 film, Wicked(Universal Pictures)

New trailer for Wicked film released

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The teaser trailer for the Wicked film was released during Super Bowl LVIII back in February. In the latest promo, fans get an extended glimpse into the world of Wicked, which is based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 book Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. The film explores the characters from the beloved Wizard of Oz.

During the CinemaCon last month, attendees saw extensive footage from the upcoming film. “We dreamed very, very, very big for Wicked. A magical land of sights and sounds that will astonish, and performances that will lift your spirits and occasionally break your heart,” Chu said at the event, per Hollywood Reporter.

Who stars in Wicked movie?

With Grande and Erivo in the lead roles, the star-studded cast for Wicked includes Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp/Wicked Witch of the East, Peter Dinklage as the voice of Doctor Dillamond, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, and Adam James as Glinda's father.

What is Wicked about?

The official synopsis for the 2024 film reads, “Misunderstood because of her green skin, a young woman named Elphaba forges an unlikely but profound friendship with Glinda, a student with an unflinching desire for popularity. Following an encounter with the Wizard of Oz, their relationship soon reaches a crossroad as their lives begin to take very different paths.”