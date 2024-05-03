Ryan Gosling reveals why this La La Land moment ‘haunts’ him to this day

Ryan Gosling scored an Oscar nomination in the Best Actor category for his turn in 2016's La La Land. The much-loved musical rom-com continues to charm fans years after release, but for Ryan there's one moment that he really wishes he could alter. The actor was in conversation with WSJ magazine, when he shared how a dance moment between him and Emma Stone would turn into the poster of the film where his hand placement ‘killed the energy’. (Also read: Ryan Gosling's body doubles fly through a poster for impressive stunt at The Fall Guy premiere. Watch) Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a still from La La Land.

What Ryan said

In the interview, Ryan was talking about a role he would like to do over and mentioned La La Land in the conversation. He began, “There's a moment that haunts me where we're dancing, Emma [Stone] and I. I didn't know this would become the poster for the movie. We were supposed to have our hands up, and I thought it'd be cool to put my hand like that (shows a flat angle). Even though everyone told me it wasn't cool, I was sure that [a flat hand] was cooler than [pointing up]. Now when I look at it and I have to see it all the time, you know what would have been cooler than this? That.”

He further continued, “It just killed the energy that way. It was sort of like, all leading to what? Just like a lazy … I call it La La Hand. I thought it would help in La La Land and then, of course, hamburger-hands Gosling over here. It didn’t help me at all in the end.”

More details

La La Land was nominated for a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations, winning 6, including Best Director and Best Actress for Stone. Ryan lost the Best Actor Oscar to Casey Affleck for Manchester by the Sea.

Ryan will be next seen in The Fall Guy. The film follows Ryan’s Colt Seavers, who has retired from the business but returns to find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend’s (played by Emily Blunt) blockbuster film. The film released in cinemas in May 3.