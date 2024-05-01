Ryan Gosling's body doubles fly through a poster for impressive stunt at The Fall Guy premiere. Watch

Amidst the glitz and glamour of a red carpet event celebrating his latest cinematic endeavour, The Fall Guy, Ryan Gosling was stunned by a spectacle put up by two stuntmen. In sync with the theme of the film, the stunt men brought some action and thrill on the red carpet. (Also read: The Fall Guy: All you need to know about Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt-starrer action film) Ryan Gosling at the premiere of his movie The Fall Guy.

Ryan, Ryan and Ryan's daring stunt

Ryan Gosling's stunt doubles from the film, all dressed in matching suits, ripped through a poster for the film. Even Ryan, known for his own daring roles, couldn't help but admire the stunt. The moment has gone viral on social media.

What else happened at the premiere?

Held at the Dolby Theatre, the premiere transformed the red carpet into its own movie set, with two stuntmen doing wheelies down the press line on their motorbikes, followed by another jumping off a multi-story platform onto the carpet entrance. As per a report in Hollywood Reporter, three stuntmen also broke through a glass to enter the carpet and fight each other in front of the crowd. Right before the screening, another stunt man jumped from the balcony of the Dolby down onto the stage to join the cast.

Another moment which went viral from The Fall Guy’s red carpet was Ryan Gosling and Saturday Night Live star Mikey Day arriving dressed as Beavis and Butt-Head. They spoofed the animated series when Ryan hosted SNL earlier this month, and the parody made co-star Heidi Gardner completely break character during the live show.

In fact, Ryan even gave a shout out to the whole stunt community at the premiere of the David Leitch-directed film, saying that the movie is a “love letter to the stunt community”.

“They are the hardest working people in show business,” he said before the screening, adding, “This movie is just a giant campaign to get stunts and an Oscar.”

He continued, “We are the face of these films, but the crews really make the movies, and this is a love letter to them. I don’t know what to say, how do you say thank you to someone that got set on fire eight times for you, jumped from a helicopter, rolled a car eight times for you — this is just such an example of what they do for us, what they contribute to cinema, what they risk for all of us. It’s really been an honour to be a part of something that tells your story in some small way.”

The film follows Ryan’s Colt Seavers, who has retired from the business but returns to find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend’s (played by Emily Blunt) blockbuster film. Gosling has five stunt doubles in the film, but he has shot some of the action scenes himself, including a 12-storey fall.