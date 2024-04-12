Mufasa: The Lion King is set to roar out loud in December 2024. CinemaCon 2024 is here! The world has just seen the arrival of Mufasa from The Lion King, and we can’t wait to see what else the studio has in store for us. Attendees were treated to first looks at exciting upcoming films, including Moana's return in Moana 2" the dynamic duo of Deadpool and Wolverine back in action, and even a sneak peek at the next chapter in the Planet of the Apes saga, Kingdom of the Apes. Alien: Romulus also piqued interest with its reveal. While CinemaCon itself is a closed event, we've got all the details to keep you in the loop on these exciting upcoming releases. Mufasa: The Lion King's first teaser out at CinemaCon with Moana 2, Deadpool 2: Full Disney 2024 lineup(Cinemacon)

Mufasa: The Lion King teaser rolls out

Helmed by Barry Jenkins and set for a December 20, 2024 release, Mufasa: The Lion King is set to roar onto screens soon. On Tuesday, Disney and Jenkins unveiled the first look at the upcoming film at CinemaCon Las Vegas. The first look was greeted with a round of applause as it showed off the film's stunning visuals and tone. The teaser will be made public in the coming weeks.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also read: The Fable episode 2 release date and time, where to watch Katsuhisa Minami's Manga adaptation

What is Mufasa: The Lion King about

The new story tells the story of Mufasa’s life and his journey to becoming a king before passing the crown to his son, Simba. The story is based on Disney’s 1994 animated classic, The Lion King, which was adapted by Jon Favreau in 2019. The movie was a box office success, grossing $ 1.7 billion worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing Disney-branded movie of all time. Sharing his excitement Jenkins said, “OMG, it is one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life,” he said.

Deadpool and Wolverine

Calling all Deadpool fans! Your wait for an update is over! At CinemaCon, attendees were treated to an exclusive 9-minute preview of Deadpool & Wolverine. The story follows Wade Wilson and his X-Force pal. The preview shows them attending a birthday party where old X-Men show up, leading to the involvement of the Time Variance Authority. This throws Wade into a multiverse-saving situation, prompting him to upgrade his suit and declare his independence from Fox in true Deadpool fashion.

Also read: Jujutsu Kaisen claims World's #1 Anime title: Performs Haki on One Piece's popularity

Disney CinemaCon list 2024 (updating)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes : Release Date: May 10, 2024

Directed by Wes Ball

Deadpool & Wolverine: Release Date: July 26, 2024

Directed by Shawn Levy

Inside Out 2: Release Date: June 14, 2024

Directed by Kelsey Mann

Alien: Romulus: Release Date: August 16, 2024

Directed by Fede Álvarez

Moana 2: Release Date: November 27, 2024

Directed by David G. Derrick

Mufasa: The Lion King: Release Date: December 20, 2024

Directed by Barry Jenkins

Captain America: Brave New World: Release Date: February 14, 2025

Directed by Julius Onah