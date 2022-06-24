Is this lion cub Simba from Disney's iconic The Lion King? Human thinks so. Watch

Several videos on the Internet showcase the cuteness of precious baby animals. And particularly when they are wild animals - be it calves or cubs - things just get even more lovable. Those videos also are remarkably enjoyable to watch. That is pretty much the case with this one video that has been shared on Instagram of a cute little lion cub and people simply can't seem to get enough of it.

There is a fair possibility that this video will put a smile on your face for all the right reasons. The video shows the real-life recreation of a popular scene from Disney’s iconic film The Lion King. It is the scene where Rafiki, the wise mandrill, cracks open a fruit and uses its juices to anoint Simba - the future ruler of Pride Rock.

The video has been posted on the Instagram page of Safari Aitana. It is a safari park in Spain that has vehicle-based, self-guided, and group tours that include up-close interactions with animals like elephants and giraffes. And of course, as is noticeable in this video, lions.

Watch it below:

The video was posted on March 22 and has acquired over 31,000 views so far.

While reacting to the video an Instagram user shared, “Gosh, so cute,” Another comment read, “Gorgeous.” Many posted fire emoticons to showcase their reactions.

Does this cute little lion cub remind you of Simba from The Lion King?

