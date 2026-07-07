HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

When: July 7

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

Where: Joaah Cafe, Shop No 18-19-28, Ascott Ireo City Central, Alahawas, Sector 59, Gurugram

When: July 7

Timing: 4pm, 6pm & 8pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

#ArtAttack

What: Overland, There's Shorter Time to Dream – Artworks by Devu Nenmara, Firi Rahman, Gaurang Naik & Janhavi Khemka (Curator: Shristi Sainani)