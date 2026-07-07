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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, July 7 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jul 7, 2026, 24:01:09 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #CineCall

    What: Khidki Ganv (Director: Sanju Surendran)

    Gram it: Dark clouds hover over Lodhi Gardens as the weather turns dramatic. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue across several parts of the country on Tuesday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of active southwest monsoon. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)
    Gram it: Dark clouds hover over Lodhi Gardens as the weather turns dramatic. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue across several parts of the country on Tuesday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of active southwest monsoon. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road

    When: July 7

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Latte Art Workshop

    Where: Joaah Cafe, Shop No 18-19-28, Ascott Ireo City Central, Alahawas, Sector 59, Gurugram

    When: July 7

    Timing: 4pm, 6pm & 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Overland, There's Shorter Time to Dream – Artworks by Devu Nenmara, Firi Rahman, Gaurang Naik & Janhavi Khemka (Curator: Shristi Sainani)

    Where: Latitude 28, B-74, Defence Colony

    When: July 7 to 25

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: The Duo Ft. Rajat Chauhan & Anshu Mor

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: July 7

    Timing: 7 pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Teej and Rakhi Edit – Fashion Exhibition

    Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Placem, Ring Road, Rama Krishna Puram

    When: July 7

    Timing: 11 am to 8 pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 7 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 7 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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