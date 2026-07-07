HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 7 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#CineCall
What: Khidki Ganv (Director: Sanju Surendran)
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: July 7
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Latte Art Workshop
Where: Joaah Cafe, Shop No 18-19-28, Ascott Ireo City Central, Alahawas, Sector 59, Gurugram
When: July 7
Timing: 4pm, 6pm & 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#ArtAttack
What: Overland, There's Shorter Time to Dream – Artworks by Devu Nenmara, Firi Rahman, Gaurang Naik & Janhavi Khemka (Curator: Shristi Sainani)
Where: Latitude 28, B-74, Defence Colony
When: July 7 to 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: The Duo Ft. Rajat Chauhan & Anshu Mor
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: July 7
Timing: 7 pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Teej and Rakhi Edit – Fashion Exhibition
Where: Hyatt Regency, Bhikaji Cama Placem, Ring Road, Rama Krishna Puram
When: July 7
Timing: 11 am to 8 pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
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