Lauren Bennett cause of death update: What happened to ‘Party Rock Anthem’ singer? Details amid death at 37

Lauren Bennett, the singer of the 2011 hit 'Party Rock Anthem,' has passed away at the age of 37. The British singer's death was announced by her former band, G.R.L., in a statement on social media on Monday, July 6. A cause of death was not announced. British singer Lauren Bennett. (Lauren Bennett on Instagram)

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren," the statement announcing her death, read. "Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us.

“We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us,” the Instagram post continued. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved. Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren."

As of now, no statements have come from her family or representatives.

This story is being updated.