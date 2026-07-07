Lauren Bennett cause of death update: What happened to ‘Party Rock Anthem’ singer? Details amid death at 37
Lauren Bennett, British singer featured on Party Rock Anthem, has died at 37. Former band G.R.L. confirmed her death; no cause was disclosed.
Lauren Bennett, the singer of the 2011 hit 'Party Rock Anthem,' has passed away at the age of 37. The British singer's death was announced by her former band, G.R.L., in a statement on social media on Monday, July 6. A cause of death was not announced.
"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren," the statement announcing her death, read. "Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us.
“We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us,” the Instagram post continued. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved. Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren."
As of now, no statements have come from her family or representatives.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More
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