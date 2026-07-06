Balogun red card appeal: FIFA President Gianni Infantino breaks silence ahead of USA vs Belgium; ‘did receive a call…’

USA is set to take on Belgium in a highly anticipated Round of 16 clash, and the excitement surrounding the fixture has only intensified after Folarin Balogun was cleared to play following the reversal of his red-card suspension. Gianni Infantino explained call with Donald Trump had no influence on the decision to overturn Folarin Balogun's suspension. (AFP)

The decision comes as a major boost for Mauricio Pochettino, who will now have his leading scorer of the tournament available for one of the biggest matches of the campaign against the Red Devils.

However, FIFA's ruling has sparked widespread debate, with many fans questioning the fairness of the decision after reports emerged that the White House had contacted FIFA to review the red card the 25-year-old striker received against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Donald Trump later addressed the matter publicly and even revealed parts of his conversation with Gianni Infantino. Now, the latest clarification has come directly from the FIFA president himself.

FIFA President acknowledges red card controversy Hours before kickoff between the United States and Belgium, FIFA shared a statement from Infantino on X.

Infantino's statement read:

"I have seen the public comments regarding the decision of the independent FIFA Disciplinary Committee related to the suspension of Folarin Balogun, and I would like to reiterate a fundamental principle of FIFA’s governance.

FIFA’s judicial bodies are independent. They operate autonomously, apply the FIFA Disciplinary Code, and decide cases based on the applicable regulations and the specific facts before them. Their independence is essential to the credibility and integrity of football, and this must always be respected."