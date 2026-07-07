Dell stock jumps 8% after Trump urges Americans to buy Dell computer

Dell Technologies shares jumped more than 8% on Monday, July 6, after US President Donald Trump publicly told Americans to "go out and buy a Dell computer." The comment came during a White House press conference held to celebrate the launch of Trump Accounts. During the event, Trump praised Dell CEO Michael Dell for making a big investment in the Trump Accounts initiative. Trump's Dell endorsement sends Dell stock soaring over 8%. (Photographer: Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg) (Bloomberg)

Trump then told people to "go out and buy a Dell computer," giving the company a public endorsement. Soon after Trump's comments, Dell's stock price rose sharply as investors reacted to his endorsement. Dell Technologies shares were trading at $427.50, up $33.18 for the day. The stock opened at $395.19 and touched an intraday high of $428.29.

Dell stock jumps On Friday, before the rally, Dell had closed at $394.32. The rally also lifted Granite Shares 2x Long DELL Daily ETF, a leveraged fund linked to Dell shares. It jumped about 17% to $24.15. According to Investing.com, traders who wanted bigger gains from Dell's move also bought this leveraged ETF. This is not the first time Trump's comments have pushed Dell shares higher.

Trump Accounts explained In February 2026, Trump made a similar public endorsement of Dell, and the company's stock also surged after those remarks. Because this has happened more than once, Trump's repeated endorsements of a single company are now getting more attention. The Trump Accounts programme is designed to give eligible American children a tax-advantaged investment account.

Also read: Are Trump Accounts only for babies? Here's what families with older children need to know

Each eligible child also receives a $1,000 seed deposit from the US Treasury under the programme. Trump said Michael Dell made a large investment in this initiative while announcing the programme. Trump's latest financial disclosures show that he bought at least $1 million worth of Dell stock during the first quarter of 2026. Trump has said that his assets are managed through a mix of blind and semi-blind trusts.

According to the report, his son, Eric Trump, oversees the family's financial management. Critics say there could be a conflict of interest because Trump publicly praised a company in which he has disclosed owning shares, as reported by Investing.com. They argue that when a president's public comments move the price of a stock that he owns, it raises ethical questions.

Dell AI business Apart from Trump's comments, Dell has already been performing strongly in the market because of its AI business. The company has benefited from strong demand for AI servers and personal computers. Over the past one year, Dell's stock has gained around 241%. Dell's 52-week trading range is between $110.22 and $469.47.

Even after Monday's rally, the stock was still below its 52-week high. About 1.6 million Dell shares had already been traded while the market session was still underway. Analysts are now watching whether Dell can continue this rally after the excitement over Trump's endorsement fades, as noted by Investing.com.

Analysts believe Dell's future performance will depend more on its AI business and overall company growth than on a one-time political endorsement.