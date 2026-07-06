Are Trump Accounts only for babies? Here's what families with older children need to know

The United States recently marked two major events during the Fourth of July celebrations. One was America's 250th birthday, and the other was one year since President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law. Trump Accounts explained (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

One of the biggest parts of this law was the creation of "Trump Accounts", a new tax-advantaged savings account for children. The goal is to help young Americans build wealth from an early age. Many people are talking about the $1,000 free government contribution linked to Trump Accounts. Under the law, the U.S. government will deposit $1,000 into a Trump Account for every eligible child born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028.

ARE TRUMP ACCOUNTS ONLY FOR NEWBORNS? The confusion started because the U.S. government is giving $1,000 free seed money only to children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028. However, the Trump Account itself is available for many children under 18, even if they were born before 2025. They simply do not get the free $1,000 from the government, as reported by Forbes.

The biggest misunderstanding is about the free $1,000. The $1,000 payment is only for eligible newborns born during the four-year window. But families with older children can still open Trump Accounts and start saving money for them.

WHAT EXACTLY IS A TRUMP ACCOUNT? A Trump Account is a tax-advantaged savings account created for children under the new law. It is designed to help children build savings and wealth from an early age.

Parents or legal guardians of children born between 2025 and 2028 can open the account and receive $1,000 from the federal government, as noted by Forbes.

FAMILIES CAN KEEP ADDING MONEY EVERY YEAR Besides the free government deposit, the account can receive up to $5,000 every year. Contributions can come from parents, grandparents, other relatives, family friends, and employers. Forbes says that a child born in 2026 could receive around $91,000 in total contributions by age 18 if the maximum amount is added every year. This does not include any investment growth.

The account works similarly to a Traditional IRA. Money grows tax-deferred, meaning taxes are generally paid later instead of every year.

HOW ARE WITHDRAWALS TAXED? Investment gains are taxed as ordinary income when withdrawn. The government's $1,000 contribution and employer contributions are also taxed when withdrawn. Money contributed by parents or relatives is generally tax-free when taken out because it was already taxed before being deposited.

Now when the child turns 18, the Trump Account automatically becomes a Traditional IRA. The account owner can later convert it into a Roth IRA by paying taxes on the conversion.

However there are rules to withdraw the money just like other retirement accounts, withdrawing money early usually means paying ordinary income tax or paying an additional 10% early-withdrawal penalty.

There are some exceptions that allow penalty-free withdrawals. After turning 18, the money can be used without the 10% penalty for higher education, buying a first home, or starting or investing in a small business. If the money stays invested, it continues serving as a retirement account, as noted by NBC News.

WHY ARE TRUMP ACCOUNTS USEFUL EVEN WITHOUT THE FREE $1,000? Families with older children can still benefit because the account offers tax advantages. Parents and relatives can transfer money into the child's account instead of keeping it in their own taxable investments.

Earlier, children generally needed to earn taxable income before opening many retirement accounts. Trump Accounts allow children to receive up to $5,000 each year, even if the money comes from family members or employers, as per Forbes.

It could also help with long-term retirement planning as many 18-year-olds have low taxable income. That could make converting the account into a Roth IRA less expensive from a tax perspective. The money could then continue growing tax-free for decades.

Also read: Trump's $2.2B portfolio driven by crypto: Experts say taxes on $1.4B income could reach hundreds of millions

EXPERTS SAY THE FREE $1,000 REMOVES AN IMPORTANT HURDLE. "The $1,000 federal contribution at birth helps remove the barrier of having nothing to start with, which has historically been one of the biggest obstacles to saving," said Andy Blocker, head of policy, regulatory and government relations at Edward Jones, according to Reuters.

"If by year-end more families have a clear onramp to begin saving and investing for their children's financial futures, that's success," Blocker added.

However some experts are not convinced the programme will help everyone.

"Government handouts have a long track record of failing to lift people out of poverty, and there's little reason to think this one will be different," said Adam Michel, director of tax policy studies at the Cato Institute, according to Reuters.

He also said, "The real benefit lands on families who already have steady jobs and the capacity to save," adding that employer matching contributions are likely to be concentrated at large companies.

HOW IS IT DIFFERENT FROM A 529 EDUCATION SAVINGS PLAN? A 529 plan is mainly meant for education expenses. Qualified education withdrawals from a 529 plan are tax-free. It also allows much higher annual contributions than a Trump Account.

Trump Accounts are not meant to replace 529 plans; the two accounts should be viewed as complements, not competitors. Families who are sure the money will be used for college may still benefit more from a 529 plan.

The difference between the two accounts is that Trump Accounts provide more flexibility than a 529 plan. If a child does not attend college, gets a scholarship, or spends less on education than expected, the money in a Trump Account can still be used for other approved purposes or retirement. That makes it more flexible than a college-only savings account, as noted by Forbes.

The bigger long-term benefit is the ability to contribute up to $5,000 every year, with help from relatives, friends, and employers. This opportunity remains available for many families even if they missed the government seed funding.

Therefore, Trump Accounts are not only for newborns. Only babies born between 2025 and 2028 qualify for the government's $1,000 deposit. But many children under 18 can still open the account, receive yearly contributions, enjoy tax advantages, and use the money later for education, buying a first home, starting a business, or retirement.