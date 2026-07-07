Who is Celeste Amarilla? Kylian Mbappe fires back after Paraguayan senator's racist attack

Kylian Mbappe has now publicly condemned Celeste Amarilla, a Paraguayan senator who made racist remarks in the aftermath of France's World Cup victory over Paraguay.

The controversy surrounding that encounter appears far from over.

The South American side was involved in several heated exchanges and incidents that appeared aimed at provoking the French players, with Mbappe among those repeatedly targeted during the match.

However, much of the post-match discussion centered not on the result but on Paraguay's aggressive and physical approach throughout the contest.

France booked their place in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday after Kylian Mbappe converted the decisive penalty in a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paraguay.

Amarilla is a Paraguayan lawyer and politician who has served in the country's Senate since 2023. She is affiliated with the Authentic Radical Liberal Party.

What caused the controversy The controversy stemmed from a tense exchange following the final whistle in Philadelphia. Tempers flared throughout the Round of 16 contest, with several confrontations breaking out between players from both sides.

One of the most talked-about moments came after the match, when Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill attempted to shake Mbappé's hand before throwing the ball at the France captain after feeling ignored.

"I tried to shake his hand, but since he didn't pay me any attention, I lost my temper," Gill said after the game.

Amarilla’s racial attack on Mbappe The incident prompted Amarilla to launch a series of racist posts on X directed at Mbappé.

"The brute didn't even learn to write; instead of mother's milk, he sucked on coconuts, and the most educated thing he heard were chimpanzees," she said of Mbappe. “You should've shown him the finger, Orlando Gill; I do it in the senate and nothing happens!!!” she tweeted.

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In a separate post, she continued her attack, writing, "Colonized Cameroonian, pretending hard to be French, resentful, newly rich, arrogant, and ugly. He was nervous and scared to death the whole match, like his entire team; they couldn't even score a goal, they won by a fluke."

Mbappe responds strongly Mbappe later responded on social media, strongly denouncing Amarilla's comments.

"Madame Celeste Amarilla, You are a despicable woman and unworthy of your position," Mbappe said in a post on social media. You do not represent Paraguay, that country which has sweated passion and honor throughout the competition.”

He also added, “Through your recklessness and your brazen racism, the entire world has already forgotten the journey and the historic effort that your players accomplished during this World Cup, making way for an incompetent woman who gives the worst possible image of her country.

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The 27-year-old made it clear that he would not stay silent in the face of racist behavior such as the remarks made by Amarilla.

"I will never allow people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and racism across the world,” he mentioned.

Morocco ahead with Mbappe leading golden boot race Les Bleus will now face Morocco in the World Cup quarterfinals on Thursday, July 9, as they continue their pursuit of another title.

Meanwhile, Mbappe remains tied at the top of the Golden Boot race with Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi, with all three players leading the scoring charts.