Deadpool and Wolverine go crazy playing Holi in AI images created by fans

The red of Deadpool and yellow of Wolverine have gotten blended with a bunch of other colours this Holi. In images created by fans using Artificial Intelligence, Marvel characters of Deadpool and Wolverine can be seen playing Holi with each other. (Also Read: Did Marvel just confirm the Taylor Swift cameo? Friendship bracelets approve this message) Deadpool and Wolverine play Holi in AI images created by fans

See the AI images

Deadpool and Wolverine can be seen splashing colours on each other in the AI images. In one of the pictures, they even chest-bump. One can also spot Wolverine's Adamantium claws threaten Deadpool in one of the stills. They seem to be in a location in India where people are playing Holi in the open.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Wolverine and Deadpool playing Holi in images created by fans using AI

Wolverine and Deadpool playing Holi in images created by fans using AI

Wolverine and Deadpool playing Holi in images created by fans using AI

About Deadpool & Wolverine

Directed by Shawn Levy, the much-anticipated film, titled Deadpool & Wolverine, will see Ryan Reynolds reprise the role of the titular anti-hero Deadpool, whose real name is Wade Wilson, and Hugh Jackman return as the adamantium-clawed mutant Wolverine.

The first teaser of the third part of Deadpool was screened at the 2024 Super Bowl. In the 2.25-minute clip, the viewers see the Time Variance Authority (TVA), the multiverse managers last seen in Loki season two, kidnap Deadpool while he's celebrating his birthday and bring him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

TVA's Paradox, played by Succession star Matthew Macfadyen, offers Wade an opportunity to be a "hero among heroes" by showing him clips of Marvel superheroes Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk and Thor.

An inspired Deadpool then says he would change the "little cinematic universe forever", declaring himself as "The Messiah" and the "Marvel Jesus", much to Paradox's confusion.

The teaser doesn't show Wolverine's face, but his shadow can be seen falling on Deadpool and the duo are teased battling it out once the mutant flexes his claws at the end of the video.

Deadpool & Wolverine also marks the anti-hero's entry in the MCU which will add lots of R-rated spice and fourth-wall breaking to Disney's clean family drama. Deadpool's induction into the superhero branch comes as a result of 20th Century Fox's merger with The Walt Disney Company, which was completed in 2019. Also starring Emma Corrin, the film will hit the screens on July 26.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.