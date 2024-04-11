Henry Cavill quips his Justice League moustache ‘nearly ruined’ his career at Lionsgate CinemaCon

Lionsgate CinemaCon continues to be a wellspring of Superman-related news, with Henry Cavill adding his own humorous touch to the event by quipping the infamous Justice League moustache fiasco. Henry Cavill jokes about Justice League moustache fiasco at Lionsgate CinemaCon(Getty Images via AFP/ Paramount Pictures)

While the outrage of the legion of The Justice League purely belongs to Snyder’s superhero series, the production of The Justice League by Zack Snyder is considered a hideous failure that marks the beginning of the downfall of Snyder’s DC Extended Universe.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

And of course, we cannot overlook Cavill’s moustache, which was one of the main butt of the joking. Having been filming Mission: Impossible Fallout – During the reshoots of the project, Warner Bros. was forced to use CGI his facial hairs off for his scenes as Superman, and therefore, his looks got some hilarious effects, which you can watch in the movie.

The Witcher star quipped, “a controversial mustache at one stage that nearly ruined my career.”

ALSO READ| Fallout hits Prime Video a day early, and netizens can't wait to ‘dwell immediately'

Cavill also offered insights into his upcoming projects amidst the banter

At the Lionsgate CinemaCon sessions, he shared details about his collaboration with John Wick director Chad Stahelski on a new Highlander movie slated for release in 2025.

“If you thought you’d seen me do sword work before, you haven’t seen anything yet,” Cavill expressed while addressing his part at Highlander. notably, he did some amazing sword work on Netflix's The Witcher.

He also revealed the title of his upcoming film with Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza González, directed by Guy Ritchie, as ‘In the Grey.’ The film revolves around a group of gunmen reclaiming stolen billions, promising action-packed sequences in European locales.

Cavill's partnership with Ritchie extends beyond ‘In the Grey’ to the forthcoming film ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.’ Set against the backdrop of World War II, the movie delves into the UK's recruitment of a select group of soldiers, including 007 author Ian Fleming, portrayed by Freddie Fox.

Cavill expressed the soldiers “were quite extraordinary … to have characters like that who were able to change the course of the war.”

ALSO READ| CinemaCon surprise: Poignant first look at Michael Jackson biopic released

Reflecting on his collab with Gyllenhaal and Ritchie, Cavill said, “Jake is not only an incredible talent but what a wonderful man. I’m hoping we may see both of us on screen more often.”

“He creates a wonderful environment on set” offering plenty of “creative freedom.”

What about Cavill's future as Superman

Despite the challenges faced by Justice League and DC's subsequent casting changes, Cavill's Superman tenure may not be over. Director Matthew Vaughn has expressed interest in featuring Cavill in a Red Son Elseworlds film, offering a potential opportunity for the actor to revisit the iconic role.