Fallout hits Prime Video a day early, and netizens can't wait to ‘dwell immediately'

The gaming community can't keep themself calm as Amazon Prime Video has released its live-action series adaptation of Bethesda Softworks’ iconic ‘Fallout’ franchise. X and Reddit are flooding with outpouring of love with #FalloutOnPrime. Fallout: From game to live-action(Amazon Prime Video)

The series debuted on April 10, a nostalgic nod to the beloved video game that has captivated players since its inception in 1997.

Fans of the series have spent countless hours exploring the game’s post-nuclear war setting, with many likely toasting to the release with the game’s signature, Nuka-Cola.

Fallout lore

Set against the backdrop of a world ravaged by nuclear war, Fallout plunges viewers into the chaos of October 23, 2077, when World War III unleashes a barrage of atomic bombs that decimate the United States. The cataclysmic event drives survivors underground into specially designed vaults or leaves them to fend for themselves in the treacherous wastelands.

The Prime Video adaptation, crafted by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's creative hands behind ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Westworld,’ promises an eight-episode journey filled with the franchise’s hallmark elements. Fans can expect to see the familiar sights of Pip-Boys, Vault-Tec shelters, and a host of mutated creatures, all set two centuries after the Great War. The cast includes Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Moises Arias, Johnny Pemberton, and Kyle MacLachlan, who will bring this dystopian universe to life.

“Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, ‘Fallout’ is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them,” the official synopsis of the series reads.

“You don’t want it to feel dour,” Nolan told THR regarding the series’ tone. “But the guide was the games. When I sat down with ‘Fallout 3,’ taking a break from writing, I was burned out. I had no idea what to expect. The sense of humor and irony and the cutting level of satire and this depiction of an Eisenhower-era America that never lost its swagger and kept lumbering forward … it just had a unique tone. It’s political. It has a crazy point of view, and it’s crazy violent.”

Fans are flooding social media with praises and love

One X (formerly Twitter) user posted, “Fallout ep 1 has me hooked for the rest of the series! From its chilling opening scene and the shocking moment in the middle of the episode.”

“Episode 1 done and OMG, it's all I'd hoped for, seriously perfection!” another chimed in.

One Redditor posted, “Fallout is FANTASTIC so far. This is what I've waited years for man.”

“The Vault door is now open at @PrimeVideo and I recommend you start dwelling immediately, ” another piped in.