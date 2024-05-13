Ariana Grande teases fans with studio return: deluxe edition or new album on the horizon?

Ariana Grande is reportedly back in the studio, according to the Instagram story she recently posted. Pop sensation Ariana Grande graced the Met Gala 2024 red carpet, captivating all with her celestial-inspired ensemble. Designed by Loewe's creative director, Jonathan Anderson, her ethereal outfit boasts a sculpted bodice crafted entirely from mother of pearl, paired with a flowing white skirt adorned with floral eye decorations.(REUTERS)

The story featured a photo of her recording studio alongside the caption "happy," hinting that she is back in the studio working on the deluxe version of her recent album Eternal Sunshine. Her latest album was released on March 8, 2024. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, making it her sixth album to reach this milestone.

Eternal Sunshine was the pop singer's seventh studio album, released three years after her previous full-length album, 2020's Positions. The album contained 13 tracks, with an additional 4 tracks on the Eternal Sunshine: Slightly Deluxe edition. Fans have been speculating whether Grande is releasing the deluxe version of her most recent album, Eternal Sunshine, or giving them new music.

Ariana Grande is back in the studio in new Instagram story, “happy”.(Instagram)

Eternal Sunshine track list

intro (end of the world) bye don’t wanna break up again Saturn Returns Interlude eternal sunshine supernatural true story the boy is mine yes, and?

10. we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

11. i wish i hated you

12. imperfect for you

13. ordinary things (feat. Nonna)

Eternal Sunshine, Slightly Deluxe Edition

14. Supernatural (feat. Troye Sivan)

15. Imperfect for You (acoustic)

16. True Story (Acepella)

17. Yes, and? (remix with Mariah Carey)

What do the fans have to say?

“Eternal Sunshine have some similarities with Sweetener. Similiar aesthetics and both about healing. What if Ariana drops a new album a few months from now like what she did with Sweetener -> Thank U, Next,” conspired one fan.

Another expressed excitement "Oh, the deluxe version is coming, we are so ready!”

“THE DELUXE IS COMING WE WON!” Cheered one follower.

“She’s been in there for so long!? What could she possibly be recording omg,” expecting new music.

“AG8 IS COMING”

“She's cooking something in there”

“A hit is coming”

“can we return to back to back year releases,” pleaded another.