 Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ son Christian trolled for post showing him getting manicure in recording studio: ‘Barely a rapper’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ son Christian trolled for post showing him getting manicure in recording studio: ‘Barely a rapper’

BySumanti Sen
Apr 24, 2024 07:01 PM IST

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ son, Christian Combs, was trolled for a recent social media post amid his father’s legal woes

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ son, Christian Combs, was trolled for a recent social media post amid his father’s legal woes. On Tuesday, April 23, Christian took to his Instagram story to share a video of himself getting his nails done in a recording studio.

Christian Combs is being trolled for a post showing him getting manicure (kingcombs/Instagram)
Christian Combs is being trolled for a post showing him getting manicure (kingcombs/Instagram)

The video briefly shows another man working in the studio. On the wall, a neon stam read “love.”Christian, an aspiring rapper, is seen with a manicurist.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Christian, 26, bragged that he was the first rapper who got a manicure and pedicure in the recording studio. "I know I'm definitely the first one to do this though," he said, adding, "First to do it!" He added "cantstopwontstop" in the caption.

‘You have to be a rapper to be a rapper’

Christian’s status has now expired. However, it was shared by the Instagram handle hollywoodunlocked, and he is being trolled in the comment section now.

“He Ain’t Nobody’s Rapper,” one user commented. “Barely a rapper,” one user said, while another wrote, “Awkward flex. But okay…” “Wait he raps?? Ain’t no way he’s known as a rapper I ain’t heard one song by him,” one user said, while another wrote, “he's a rapper?”

“Why y’all posting everything this man does. He is not doing anything worth posting,” one user said, while another wrote, “For one thing you have to be a rapper to be a rapper”. “I mean he got all time because where is the Music ..,” one user said. One wrote, “Ain't the flex to be proud of, the world needs strong men”. “Not really a flex but ok,” one user wrote.

Christian’s dad, Diddy, came under spotlight after his homes were raided by federal agents over allegations of sex trafficking. During the raids, his sons Christian and Justin Dior Combs were spotted being handcuffed and questioned. At the time, Diddy was in Miami. He was photographed around Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ son Christian trolled for post showing him getting manicure in recording studio: ‘Barely a rapper’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On