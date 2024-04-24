Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ son Christian trolled for post showing him getting manicure in recording studio: ‘Barely a rapper’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ son, Christian Combs, was trolled for a recent social media post amid his father’s legal woes. On Tuesday, April 23, Christian took to his Instagram story to share a video of himself getting his nails done in a recording studio. Christian Combs is being trolled for a post showing him getting manicure (kingcombs/Instagram)

The video briefly shows another man working in the studio. On the wall, a neon stam read “love.”Christian, an aspiring rapper, is seen with a manicurist.

Christian, 26, bragged that he was the first rapper who got a manicure and pedicure in the recording studio. "I know I'm definitely the first one to do this though," he said, adding, "First to do it!" He added "cantstopwontstop" in the caption.

‘You have to be a rapper to be a rapper’

Christian’s status has now expired. However, it was shared by the Instagram handle hollywoodunlocked, and he is being trolled in the comment section now.

“He Ain’t Nobody’s Rapper,” one user commented. “Barely a rapper,” one user said, while another wrote, “Awkward flex. But okay…” “Wait he raps?? Ain’t no way he’s known as a rapper I ain’t heard one song by him,” one user said, while another wrote, “he's a rapper?”

“Why y’all posting everything this man does. He is not doing anything worth posting,” one user said, while another wrote, “For one thing you have to be a rapper to be a rapper”. “I mean he got all time because where is the Music ..,” one user said. One wrote, “Ain't the flex to be proud of, the world needs strong men”. “Not really a flex but ok,” one user wrote.

Christian’s dad, Diddy, came under spotlight after his homes were raided by federal agents over allegations of sex trafficking. During the raids, his sons Christian and Justin Dior Combs were spotted being handcuffed and questioned. At the time, Diddy was in Miami. He was photographed around Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.