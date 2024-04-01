Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shares daughter's photos, celebrates Easter in first social media post after raids

Days after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles homes were raided over allegations of sex trafficking, the rapper took to Instagram to post a series of photos of his one-year-old daughter, Love. The post, celebrating Easter, is the first he shared on social media after the investigation. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has shared his daughter's photos in his first social media post after the raids (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

“HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love,” Diddy captioned the post, which includes a few snaps of Love. Comments for the post are turned off. Diddy shares Love with Dana Tran.

Raids at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes

A rep for Homeland Security Investigations confirmed to Page Six that the raids took place. “We will provide further information as it becomes available,” the rep said.

During the raid, Diddy’s sons – Justin Dior Combs and King Combs – were spotted being handcuffed and questioned. Diddy was in Miami at the time, and was photographed around Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer later called the raids a “witch hunt.” “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” Dyer said in a statement.”

“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way,” Dyer added.

Sources told Page Six that Diddy and his team were not prepared for the raids. In fact, the rapper was preparing to visit the Bahamas with his kids for spring break.

Even after the raid, Diddy was photographed with his children, stepping out seemingly unbothered. He was seen stepping out shirtless last week, for a smoke. Besides Love, King, and Justin, Diddy has a daughter named Chance, and twins D’Lila and Jessie.